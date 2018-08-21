accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Devil May Cry 5 : Deux nouvelles images pour Dante
Capcom
Voici des Images du jeu Devil May Cry 5 :
On peut voir Dante attaquer des Démons à l'aide de sa moto.
Et ici se servir d'une épée.
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 08 mars 2019 sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
https://gearnuke.com/devil-may-cry-5-dante-screenshots-leak/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/21/2018 at 05:00 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
guiguif
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 05:03 PM
le mec est BG a la fin du dernier trailer et la il a re une gueule chelou avec un putin de zen
link49
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 05:06 PM
J'ai un peu de mal avec sa tête personnellement. Tant pis, je ferais avec...
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 05:19 PM
Dans le trailer Gamescom je valide en tout cas
spawnini
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 05:48 PM
guiguif
ils auraient du garder le style DmC en le faisant plus vieux
cb
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 06:09 PM
En voyant la moto de Dante à la fin du premier trailer je me disais que ce serait cool si Dante pouvait s'en servir comme d'une arme à l'instar de ce qu'on voyait dans une cinématique de DMC3 :
https://youtu.be/M2opbP7FBH0?t=34s
Agréablement surpris que ce soit possible
kenshuiin
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 06:17 PM
Une épée ? J'espère que c'est du foutage de gueule là ? Comme si c'était une putain de simple épée
Agréablement surpris que ce soit possible