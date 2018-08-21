Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Devil May Cry V
7
name : Devil May Cry V
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
all
Devil May Cry 5 : Deux nouvelles images pour Dante
Capcom


Voici des Images du jeu Devil May Cry 5 :



On peut voir Dante attaquer des Démons à l’aide de sa moto.



Et ici se servir d’une épée.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 08 mars 2019 sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://gearnuke.com/devil-may-cry-5-dante-screenshots-leak/
    posted the 08/21/2018 at 05:00 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    guiguif posted the 08/21/2018 at 05:03 PM
    le mec est BG a la fin du dernier trailer et la il a re une gueule chelou avec un putin de zen
    link49 posted the 08/21/2018 at 05:06 PM
    J'ai un peu de mal avec sa tête personnellement. Tant pis, je ferais avec...
    marchand2sable posted the 08/21/2018 at 05:19 PM
    Dans le trailer Gamescom je valide en tout cas
    spawnini posted the 08/21/2018 at 05:48 PM
    guiguif ils auraient du garder le style DmC en le faisant plus vieux
    cb posted the 08/21/2018 at 06:09 PM
    En voyant la moto de Dante à la fin du premier trailer je me disais que ce serait cool si Dante pouvait s'en servir comme d'une arme à l'instar de ce qu'on voyait dans une cinématique de DMC3 : https://youtu.be/M2opbP7FBH0?t=34s
    Agréablement surpris que ce soit possible
    kenshuiin posted the 08/21/2018 at 06:17 PM
    Une épée ? J'espère que c'est du foutage de gueule là ? Comme si c'était une putain de simple épée
