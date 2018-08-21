profile
Devil May Cry V
name : Devil May Cry V
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
akiru
akiru
akiru > blog
Nouveau trailer DMC V !
Putain vivement !

    posted the 08/21/2018 at 03:51 PM by akiru
    comments (6)
    noctis posted the 08/21/2018 at 04:20 PM
    OMG ya que les jap pour penser a couper une moto en deux pour en faire deux armes vivement
    akiru posted the 08/21/2018 at 04:21 PM
    noctis mais tellement bordel. Cette classe de Dante !!!!
    tab posted the 08/21/2018 at 04:35 PM
    Vivement!
    marchand2sable posted the 08/21/2018 at 04:37 PM
    Dante est ultra classe dans ce Trailer contrairement a l'horrible tronche de l'E3, surement une mauvaise prise comme Claire dans RE 2, ce trailer est vraiment stylé !

    hop hop hop Début 2019 c'est RE 2, DMC V et Sekiro pour moi
    jenicris posted the 08/21/2018 at 04:42 PM
    marchand2sable Pas KH3 ?
    kinectical posted the 08/21/2018 at 04:55 PM
    Dante....cette classe ultime waw
