accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
eldren
,
leonr4
,
kurosama
,
racsnk
,
esets
name :
Devil May Cry V
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
marchand2sable
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
raph64
,
lordguyver
,
nyseko
,
kurosama
akiru
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
28
visites since opening :
21542
akiru
> blog
Nouveau trailer DMC V !
Putain vivement !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/21/2018 at 03:51 PM by
akiru
comments (
6
)
noctis
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 04:20 PM
OMG ya que les jap pour penser a couper une moto en deux pour en faire deux armes
vivement
akiru
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 04:21 PM
noctis
mais tellement bordel. Cette classe de Dante !!!!
tab
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 04:35 PM
Vivement!
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 04:37 PM
Dante est ultra classe dans ce Trailer contrairement a l'horrible tronche de l'E3, surement une mauvaise prise comme Claire dans RE 2, ce trailer est vraiment stylé !
hop hop hop Début 2019 c'est RE 2, DMC V et Sekiro pour moi
jenicris
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 04:42 PM
marchand2sable
Pas KH3 ?
kinectical
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 04:55 PM
Dante....cette classe ultime waw
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
hop hop hop Début 2019 c'est RE 2, DMC V et Sekiro pour moi