Diablo III : Eternal Edition
Diablo 3 : Un prix pour la version Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant un jeu à paraitre sur Nintendo Switch :



La Fnac vient d'ouvrir les rservtions pour le titre. Il faudra compter 54,99€ pour se procurer le jeu Diablo 3 Eternal Collection sur la dernière console de Nintendo.



A noter qu'en plus du skin Ganondorf, le skin Link sera aussi présent..

Source : https://jeux-video.fnac.com/a12500551/Diablo-III-Diablo-III-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-Nintendo-Switch?omnsearchpos=1
    posted the 08/21/2018 at 02:32 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    octobar posted the 08/21/2018 at 02:34 PM
    L.A. Noire, Diablo 3, Saint's Row 3...

    En fait c'est une console retro.
    shanks posted the 08/21/2018 at 02:36 PM
    40 balles à la sortie sur PS4/One.
    55 sur Switch.

    Narmol.
