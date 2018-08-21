accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
name :
Diablo III : Eternal Edition
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Blizzard Entertainment
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
link49
Diablo 3 : Un prix pour la version Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant un jeu à paraitre sur Nintendo Switch :
La Fnac vient d'ouvrir les rservtions pour le titre. Il faudra compter 54,99€ pour se procurer le jeu Diablo 3 Eternal Collection sur la dernière console de Nintendo.
A noter qu'en plus du skin Ganondorf, le skin Link sera aussi présent..
Source :
https://jeux-video.fnac.com/a12500551/Diablo-III-Diablo-III-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-Nintendo-Switch?omnsearchpos=1
posted the 08/21/2018 at 02:32 PM by
link49
comments (
2
)
octobar
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 02:34 PM
L.A. Noire, Diablo 3, Saint's Row 3...
En fait c'est une console retro.
shanks
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 02:36 PM
40 balles à la sortie sur PS4/One.
55 sur Switch.
Narmol.
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
