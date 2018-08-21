profile
name : Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
odv78
odv78
Sekiro 12mn de gameplay de la mort qui tue
    posted the 08/21/2018 at 02:30 PM by odv78
    comments (3)
    iglooo posted the 08/21/2018 at 02:33 PM
    Bannière de qualité
    odv78 posted the 08/21/2018 at 02:33 PM
    Loué soit From Software
    slad posted the 08/21/2018 at 02:37 PM
