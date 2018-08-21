« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Supermassive Games
0
Like
Likers
name : Supermassive Games
official website : http://www.supermassivegames.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
95
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2258
visites since opening : 2652155
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/XOne] Le nouveau jeu de Supermassive Games (Until Dawn)





Date de sortie : 2019


https://www.thedarkpictures.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=108&v=8nOQ8kso6RQ
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (16)
    anakaris posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:53 AM
    C'est du only VR ou c'est un jeu classique ?
    stephenking posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:57 AM
    anakaris Ben vu que ça sort aussi sur one
    shinz0 posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:57 AM
    Cool Until Dawn était une bonne surprise
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:57 AM
    anakaris pour l'instant rien indique que c'est only VR (enfin d'après ce que j'ai lu).
    oenomaus posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:57 AM
    anakaris pas de solution Vr sur one donc à mon sens du classique
    marchand2sable posted the 08/21/2018 at 10:02 AM
    Le vaisseau de l'angoisse
    akinen posted the 08/21/2018 at 10:04 AM
    A quand mes mobs différents. Même resident a été capable de faire autre chose que du zombie dès le 1. Pinaise, juste un jeu comme « un cri dans l’ocean »!
    anakaris posted the 08/21/2018 at 10:04 AM
    stephenking oenomaus nicolasgourry ah bah oué merde, j'avais pas fait gaffe bon ben j'ai ma réponse
    shincloud posted the 08/21/2018 at 10:07 AM
    Putain sur One X ça va déchirer
    marchand2sable posted the 08/21/2018 at 10:08 AM
    Akinen

    C'est peut-être pas des zombies et écarte pas le twist a la Until Dawn comme au plein milieu du jeu avec les ****** .

    Je suis sur que ça cache un truc.
    akinen posted the 08/21/2018 at 10:32 AM
    marchand2sable okay
    ryoki posted the 08/21/2018 at 10:35 AM
    Cool, ça me donne bien envi ça !
    yukilin posted the 08/21/2018 at 10:49 AM
    Cool, j'avais adoré Until Dawn
    kabuki posted the 08/21/2018 at 11:01 AM
    completement ma came
    popomolos posted the 08/21/2018 at 11:24 AM
    Énorme! Until dawn est une perle dans le genre survival narratif et un jeu culte tout court. Je leur fais entièrement confiance pour nous transporter encore très loin dans ce nouveau jeu avec un twist au centre comme until dawn.
    hireel posted the 08/21/2018 at 11:52 AM
    En vr ça va envoyé
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre