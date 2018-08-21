accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Supermassive Games
official website :
http://www.supermassivegames.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
[PC/PS4/XOne] Le nouveau jeu de Supermassive Games (Until Dawn)
Date de sortie : 2019
https://www.thedarkpictures.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=108&v=8nOQ8kso6RQ
tags :
posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:50 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
16
)
anakaris
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:53 AM
C'est du only VR ou c'est un jeu classique ?
stephenking
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:57 AM
anakaris
Ben vu que ça sort aussi sur one
shinz0
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:57 AM
Cool Until Dawn était une bonne surprise
nicolasgourry
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:57 AM
anakaris
pour l'instant rien indique que c'est only VR (enfin d'après ce que j'ai lu).
oenomaus
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:57 AM
anakaris
pas de solution Vr sur one donc à mon sens du classique
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 10:02 AM
Le vaisseau de l'angoisse
akinen
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 10:04 AM
A quand mes mobs différents. Même resident a été capable de faire autre chose que du zombie dès le 1. Pinaise, juste un jeu comme « un cri dans l'ocean »!
anakaris
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 10:04 AM
stephenking
oenomaus
nicolasgourry
ah bah oué merde, j'avais pas fait gaffe
bon ben j'ai ma réponse
shincloud
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 10:07 AM
Putain sur One X ça va déchirer
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 10:08 AM
Akinen
C'est peut-être pas des zombies et écarte pas le twist a la Until Dawn comme au plein milieu du jeu avec les ****** .
Je suis sur que ça cache un truc.
akinen
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 10:32 AM
marchand2sable
okay
ryoki
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 10:35 AM
Cool, ça me donne bien envi ça !
yukilin
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 10:49 AM
Cool, j'avais adoré Until Dawn
kabuki
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 11:01 AM
completement ma came
popomolos
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 11:24 AM
Énorme! Until dawn est une perle dans le genre survival narratif et un jeu culte tout court. Je leur fais entièrement confiance pour nous transporter encore très loin dans ce nouveau jeu avec un twist au centre comme until dawn.
hireel
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 11:52 AM
En vr ça va envoyé
