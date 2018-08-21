Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Devil May Cry V
name : Devil May Cry V
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
Gamescom 2018 : Du gameplay en 4K pour Devil May Cry 5
Capcom


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Devil May Cry 5 :



Le jeu connait un succès fou durant l’événement puisqu'il y a une file d'attente de 3 heures pour jouer au tire de Capcom. Voici d'ailleurs du gameplay :



Le jeu sortira l'année prochaine sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/devil-may-cry-5-gamescom-coverage-early-impressions.63281/page-3
    rbz posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:12 AM
    excessivement stylé
    link49 posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:13 AM
    Apparemment, la caméra sera complètement libre durant les combats...
