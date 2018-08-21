« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Daemon x Machina
name : Daemon x Machina
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Marvelous First Studio
genre : action
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Daemon X Machina / Teaser Gamescom 2018


Exclusif Nintendo Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=109&v=IB9WMa9sxFA
    posted the 08/21/2018 at 08:06 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    arikado posted the 08/21/2018 at 08:13 AM
    Un des jeux que j'attends le plus !!
    birmou posted the 08/21/2018 at 08:15 AM
    Cette console
    Ce jeu
    shinz0 posted the 08/21/2018 at 08:33 AM
    Pas mal du tout
    rendan posted the 08/21/2018 at 08:44 AM
    La Switch mais bordel
    haek78 posted the 08/21/2018 at 08:46 AM
    Oui
    dooku posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:04 AM
    Ça va me plaire
    rbz posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:11 AM
    birmou
