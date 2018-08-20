ajouter un titre
profile
jenicris
50
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 553
visites since opening : 753711
jenicris > blog
Un peu de gameplay pour Sekiro
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/20/2018 at 08:44 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    draculax posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:01 PM
    il a l air dingue ce jeu
    mrvince posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:01 PM
    Ca a l'air vraiment ouf ! Hâte de voir les premières "vrai" vidéo de gameplay.
    leonr4 posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:03 PM
    Le fils spirituel de NG ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:07 PM
    ce sera un monde ouvert? car dans l'édition collector y aura une map
    meaculparetour posted the 08/20/2018 at 10:07 PM
    Pas fan du tout
    marchand2sable posted the 08/20/2018 at 10:21 PM
    Mais RIP Ni oh j'en suis sur
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre