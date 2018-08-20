profile
(Psvr) firewall présente ses agents
Firewall dont la sortie est prevue pour le 29 presente ses agents qui comme pour r6 auront chacun des capacités différentes.


    posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:22 PM by hireel
    comments (8)
    minbox posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:25 PM
    Ça va être top ça
    hireel posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:28 PM
    minbox oui il me tarde de mettre mes mains dessus
    lightning posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:28 PM
    Enlève le s dans https://

    Vivement sinon mon aim controller l'attends comme un petit fou
    hireel posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:29 PM
    lightning merci
    hireel posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:33 PM
    lightning moi je le prend en pack avec le aim contrôler et je me prendrai sûrement farpoint .
    lightning posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:45 PM
    hireel farpoint est un must have surtout si tu compte prendre le aime controller.
    misterpixel posted the 08/20/2018 at 08:05 PM
    J’ai hâte d’avoir des retours à son sujet, enfin un jeu qui me donne plutôt envie, surtout si c’est vraiment du R6S VR.
    minbox posted the 08/20/2018 at 08:17 PM
    hireel par contre pas de nouvelles de Star Child sur PSVR ? J'avais bien aimé la demo mais depuis plus rien...
