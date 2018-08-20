10 ans en développement, Nvidia a enfin officialisé sa nouvelle série gaming de cartes graphiques la GeForce RTX 20,
en annonçant 3 modèles, la GeForce RTX 2070 pour 499$, la RTX 2080 pour 699$ et la RTX 2080Ti pour 999$, avec une disponibilité dés le 20 septembre prochain.
Jensen Huang a également révélé que ces cartes graphiques étaient conçues pour l’overclocking, avec
des systèmes de gestion de la puissance et de régulation de l’énergie très perfectionnés.
Il a ajouté que le ventilateur radial de la lame fonctionne à un cinquième des niveaux audio d’une GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Autre info, la RTX 2070 est annoncée aussi
performante qu'une Titan X Pascal.
RTX 2070
RTX 2080
RTX 2080Ti
La RTX 2080Ti est 10 fois plus rapide en IA et 6 fois en Ray Tracing qu'une GTX 1080 Ti.
Metro Exodus RTX Trailer:
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider RTX Trailer:
Battlefield V RTX Demonstration:
Control RTX Trailer:
Les trois cartes sont annoncées en précommande dés maintenant, la livraison est offerte.
On attend maintenant les tarifs pour la France.
https://www.materiel.net/carte-graphique-geforce-rtx-2080-ti/
The new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080 and 2070 GPUs are packed with features never before seen in a gaming GPU, including:
New RT Cores to enable real-time ray tracing of objects and environments with physically accurate shadows, reflections, refractions and global illumination.
Turing Tensor Cores to perform lightning-fast deep neural network processing.
New NGX neural graphics framework integrates AI into the overall graphics pipeline, enabling AI algorithms to perform amazing image enhancement and generation.
New Turing shader architecture with Variable Rate Shading allows shaders to focus processing power on areas of rich detail, boosting overall performance.
New memory system featuring ultra-fast GDDR6 with over 600GB/s of memory bandwidth for high-speed, high-resolution gaming.
NVIDIA NVLink®, a high-speed interconnect that provides higher bandwidth (up to 100 GB/s) and improved scalability for multi-GPU configurations (SLI).
Hardware support for USB Type-C™ and VirtualLink™(1), a new open industry standard being developed to meet the power, display and bandwidth demands of next-generation VR headsets through a single USB-C™ connector.
New and enhanced technologies to improve the performance of VR applications, including Variable Rate Shading, Multi-View Rendering, and VRWorks Audio.