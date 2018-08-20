Sony X Microsoft
Nvidia officialise la série GeForce RTX 20 (Spec, Prix, Date)




10 ans en développement, Nvidia a enfin officialisé sa nouvelle série gaming de cartes graphiques la GeForce RTX 20,
en annonçant 3 modèles, la GeForce RTX 2070 pour 499$, la RTX 2080 pour 699$ et la
RTX 2080Ti pour 999$, avec une disponibilité dés le 20 septembre prochain.

Jensen Huang a également révélé que ces cartes graphiques étaient conçues pour l’overclocking, avec
des systèmes de gestion de la puissance et de régulation de l’énergie très perfectionnés.

Il a ajouté que le ventilateur radial de la lame fonctionne à un cinquième des niveaux audio d’une
GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Autre info, la RTX 2070 est annoncée aussi
performante qu'une Titan X Pascal.



RTX 2070


RTX 2080


RTX 2080Ti


La RTX 2080Ti est 10 fois plus rapide en IA et 6 fois en Ray Tracing qu'une GTX 1080 Ti.

Metro Exodus RTX Trailer:



Shadow Of The Tomb Raider RTX Trailer:



Battlefield V RTX Demonstration:



Control RTX Trailer:


Les trois cartes sont annoncées en précommande dés maintenant, la livraison est offerte.
On attend maintenant les tarifs pour la France.

    posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:29 PM by leonr4
    comments (17)
    cubia posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:53 PM
    Ca pique un peu ^^

    https://www.materiel.net/carte-graphique-geforce-rtx-2080-ti/
    leonr4 posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:57 PM
    cubia Tu veux dire ça fait mal au derche
    cubia posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:59 PM
    Leonr4

    On peut le dire de cette façon oui
    leonr4 posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:02 PM
    cubia Aux states c'est annoncé 999$ ça fait moins mal mais là en euro 1200 lowl
    leonr4 posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:03 PM
    GeForce RTX : New Family of Gaming GPUs
    The new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080 and 2070 GPUs are packed with features never before seen in a gaming GPU, including:

    New RT Cores to enable real-time ray tracing of objects and environments with physically accurate shadows, reflections, refractions and global illumination.
    Turing Tensor Cores to perform lightning-fast deep neural network processing.
    New NGX neural graphics framework integrates AI into the overall graphics pipeline, enabling AI algorithms to perform amazing image enhancement and generation.
    New Turing shader architecture with Variable Rate Shading allows shaders to focus processing power on areas of rich detail, boosting overall performance.
    New memory system featuring ultra-fast GDDR6 with over 600GB/s of memory bandwidth for high-speed, high-resolution gaming.
    NVIDIA NVLink®, a high-speed interconnect that provides higher bandwidth (up to 100 GB/s) and improved scalability for multi-GPU configurations (SLI).
    Hardware support for USB Type-C™ and VirtualLink™(1), a new open industry standard being developed to meet the power, display and bandwidth demands of next-generation VR headsets through a single USB-C™ connector.
    New and enhanced technologies to improve the performance of VR applications, including Variable Rate Shading, Multi-View Rendering, and VRWorks Audio.
    draculax posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:04 PM
    c'est laquel la plus puissante des ti ??
    leonr4 posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:06 PM
    draculax Actuellement la 1080 Ti.
    kabuki posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:14 PM
    Toujours aussi n'imp les prix
    draculax posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:14 PM
    leonr4 je voulais dire quelle 2080ti faut prendre ?
    leonr4 posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:15 PM
    draculax Tu parles des RTX 2080Ti custom (Asus, Evga, MSI, Gigabyte, Zotac ...) ?
    draculax posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:22 PM
    leonr4 oui, je vais liquider ma 1080ti maintenant
    leonr4 posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:26 PM
    draculax Je vois, pour ça je ne saurais te dire laquelle faudrait prendre, mieux vaut attendre les premiers tests pour comparer
    squall294 posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:32 PM
    Je me demande si avec un SLI de deux 1080 ça vaut la peine de les revendre et prendre une 2080 TI.
    micablo posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:36 PM
    Ces prix...
    biboys posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:51 PM
    Navi chez amd va faire très mal en 7nm
    leonr4 posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:55 PM
    Le nombre de jeux annoncés pour le moment utilisant la tech ray tracing : 21.
    neoaxle posted the 08/20/2018 at 08:16 PM
    Squall294 Tu sais le SLI est amené à disparaitre. Et puis les profils les concernant se font de plus en plus rares. A part dans un but professionnel sur le long terme ça ne se vendra plus trop je pense.
