Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
amassous
136
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 359
visites since opening : 1307526
amassous > blog
Nintendo indie Highlights (20mins)
Voila le direct special indies que viens de sortir Nintendo
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:18 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    guiguif posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:19 PM
    Grotte
    akinen posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:20 PM
    J’ai l’impression que tout le monde s’en fiche. C’etait cool comme nintendo direct
    sora78 posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:20 PM
    Déjà plus bas...
    amassous posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:29 PM
    sora78 pas vus jle laisse
    lastboss posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:30 PM
    « On a toujours pas de gros jeux à présenter donc bouffez un peu de bouillie de pixels pour smartphones : il en reste encore des tonnes ! »
    nyseko posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:39 PM
    On va avoir les commentaires habituels en sommes...
    amassous posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:41 PM
    lastboss Everspace a l’air interessant faut voir.
    administrateur posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:45 PM
    amassous Ca m'étonnes de toi ^^, tu sais que les jeux sont en démat ! il sont pour la plupart bon mais...Démat !
    amassous posted the 08/20/2018 at 06:54 PM
    administrateur oui je partage jvais rien acheter.
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/20/2018 at 07:16 PM
    lastboss
    Exactement. Pas mal de jeux déjà sortis ailleurs.. le N direct se fait attendre x)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre