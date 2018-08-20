Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
OctoCartonPatch, ou la Bouillie de pixel...
Soyons humbles et reconnaissons le... ce sont vraiment des graphismes en cartons...

Un gamer en carton(running blague) - https://youtu.be/GH6Sji_8Biw
    posted the 08/20/2018 at 04:13 PM by akinen
    comments (2)
    octobar posted the 08/20/2018 at 04:15 PM
    octo octo
    vfries posted the 08/20/2018 at 04:45 PM
    La version Nintendo labo
