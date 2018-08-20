profile
negan > blog
Injustice 2 a 2€ chez micromania .
Tout est dans le titre
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:02 AM by negan
    comments (8)
    superpanda posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:04 AM
    Neuf ? Occasion ? Quel magasin ? Quelle version ? Quelle console ?
    link49 posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:06 AM
    Apparemment, que la version Xbox One : http://www.micromania.fr/injustice-2-69670.html il me semble...
    goldmen33 posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:09 AM
    Street Fighter 5 à 9.99€ sur le store!
    tompouss posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:15 AM
    Negan a posé sa crotte.
    Maintenant, démerdez-vous avec...
    goldmen33 posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:22 AM
    tompouss t'aimes pas le caca?! Cacaphobe!!!
    rendan posted the 08/20/2018 at 09:32 AM
    Ben soit une blague soit un bug parce qu'il est noté a 21,99..
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/20/2018 at 10:00 AM
    Que one jcrois mais j'ai déjà le jeu donc bon sans plus le jeu à ce prix ça passe.
    negan posted the 08/20/2018 at 10:05 AM
    goldmen33 Injustice 2 est fini lui
