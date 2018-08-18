profile
Une exclue chinoise qui a l'air de bien claquer
Exclue PC malheureusement (sur PS4 PLEEEEEEEEASSSEEEEEE)

Un A-RPG du nom de Sword of Legends 3, une demo devrait etre dispo Lundi et le jeu sortira en 2018 en Chine

    posted the 08/18/2018 at 10:45 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    donkusei posted the 08/18/2018 at 11:01 PM
    Ça a l'air bien bien nul.
    jozen15 posted the 08/18/2018 at 11:02 PM
    intéressent.
    kalas28 posted the 08/18/2018 at 11:05 PM
    c'est pas moche mais pour le reste c'est d'un mauvais
    kurosama posted the 08/18/2018 at 11:18 PM
    Pas foufou,mais stylé.
    predagogue posted the 08/18/2018 at 11:28 PM
    wow ces anim' de merde

    et ce surplus de FX pour cacher les textures et models degeu
    sora78 posted the 08/18/2018 at 11:30 PM
    Les animations pas top mais curieux.
