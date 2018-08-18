profile
Nier/Nier Automata Orchestral


Pour ceux qu'ils ont préco le CD, voici un extrait des musiques. C'est magique. Le trailer commence à partir d'une 1H19


    posted the 08/18/2018 at 08:38 PM by lion93
    comments (5)
    lion93 posted the 08/18/2018 at 08:39 PM
    https://youtu.be/arnSp1v9Z7U?t=1h19m38s
    dinourex posted the 08/18/2018 at 08:52 PM
    OH PUTAIN ! L'extrait !!!! o_O
    On préco ça où bordel ?! o_O
    pist5 posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:07 PM
    dinourex
    https://store.eu.square-enix-games.com/fr_FR/product/486112/nier-orchestral-arrangement-edition-deluxe />
    https://store.eu.square-enix-games.com/fr_FR/product/488277/nier-automata-arranged-unreleased-tracks
    dinourex posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:29 PM
    Merci ! le prix fait mal, mais je prendrais
    guiguif posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:41 PM
    Bon au moins il semble y avoir la zik de Kainé (la meilleurs ever)
