Nier/Nier Automata Orchestral
Pour ceux qu'ils ont préco le CD, voici un extrait des musiques. C'est magique.
Le trailer commence à partir d'une 1H19
posted the 08/18/2018 at 08:38 PM by
lion93
comments (
5
)
lion93
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 08:39 PM
https://youtu.be/arnSp1v9Z7U?t=1h19m38s
dinourex
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 08:52 PM
OH PUTAIN ! L'extrait !!!! o_O
On préco ça où bordel ?! o_O
pist5
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:07 PM
dinourex
https://store.eu.square-enix-games.com/fr_FR/product/486112/nier-orchestral-arrangement-edition-deluxe
/>
https://store.eu.square-enix-games.com/fr_FR/product/488277/nier-automata-arranged-unreleased-tracks
dinourex
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:29 PM
Merci ! le prix fait mal, mais je prendrais
guiguif
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:41 PM
Bon au moins il semble y avoir la zik de Kainé (la meilleurs ever)
