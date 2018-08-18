accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Sony X Microsoft
profile
124
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
wanda
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
terminator
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
lordguyver
,
drakeramore
,
jwolf
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
binou87
,
ninja17
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
racsnk
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
natedrake
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
galneryus
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazuu
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
shiroyashagin
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
kenpokan
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
,
onyjinn
,
torotoro59
,
roxloud
,
inmyphone
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
jasonm
,
rayzorx09
,
raph64
,
dedad
,
rachidd
,
tolgafury
,
ryonarushima971
,
duraty
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
53
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
minx
,
nobleswan
,
minbox
,
sora78
,
sakonoko
,
docteurdeggman
,
carapuce
,
kaiden
,
sensei
,
fullbuster
,
e3payne
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
aiolia081
,
testament
,
ravyxxs
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
gat
,
link80
,
spawnini
,
shindo
,
diablass59
,
odv78
,
seriously
,
kikibearentongues
,
kurosama
,
binou87
,
shiranui
,
hasselhoff
,
cb
,
lordguyver
,
walterwhite
,
gerarddeparde
,
momotaros
,
milo42
,
marchand2sable
,
misterpixel
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
chester
,
sujetdelta
,
gief
,
biboys
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
kenpokan
,
negan
,
sorasaiku
,
tvirus
,
torotoro59
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
549
visites since opening :
748077
leonr4
> blog
[Digital Foundry] Unboxing et Analyse de la PS4 Pro 500 Million LE
Unboxing, plus analyse de la bête (CUH-7100 series) en vidéo avec Richard Leadbetter de
Digital Foundry
:
Digital Foundry
-
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2018-ps4-pro-500m-limited-edition-hands-on
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/18/2018 at 08:38 PM by
leonr4
comments (
8
)
minbox
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 08:47 PM
Merci pour la news
misterpixel
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 08:59 PM
Tellement belle putain
tab
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:00 PM
Packaging de luxe et puis quand t’allumes la console vrouuuuuuuuuuuuu.
Sinon tres sympa mais pas très fan sur le coté translucide
milk
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:20 PM
Pas reussi a en obtenir une...
xblfnsa
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:31 PM
Elle est magnifique. Pas réussie à en choper une non plus
mafacenligne
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:34 PM
le double cheese
ninja17
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:41 PM
mafacenligne
au moins il a bon goût que la boula one
leonr4
posted
the 08/18/2018 at 09:52 PM
Le HDD de cette Limited Edition a 128 mo de cache contrairement au 1To de la Pro normal qui n'a que 32 mo je crois, donc niveau vitesse de lecture c'est top
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Sinon tres sympa mais pas très fan sur le coté translucide