Sony Interactive Entertainment
leonr4
leonr4
leonr4 > blog
[Digital Foundry] Unboxing et Analyse de la PS4 Pro 500 Million LE




Unboxing, plus analyse de la bête (CUH-7100 series) en vidéo avec Richard Leadbetter de Digital Foundry :



Digital Foundry - https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2018-ps4-pro-500m-limited-edition-hands-on
    posted the 08/18/2018 at 08:38 PM by leonr4
    comments (8)
    minbox posted the 08/18/2018 at 08:47 PM
    Merci pour la news
    misterpixel posted the 08/18/2018 at 08:59 PM
    Tellement belle putain
    tab posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:00 PM
    Packaging de luxe et puis quand t’allumes la console vrouuuuuuuuuuuuu.
    Sinon tres sympa mais pas très fan sur le coté translucide
    milk posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:20 PM
    Pas reussi a en obtenir une...
    xblfnsa posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:31 PM
    Elle est magnifique. Pas réussie à en choper une non plus
    mafacenligne posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:34 PM
    le double cheese
    ninja17 posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:41 PM
    mafacenligne au moins il a bon goût que la boula one
    leonr4 posted the 08/18/2018 at 09:52 PM
    Le HDD de cette Limited Edition a 128 mo de cache contrairement au 1To de la Pro normal qui n'a que 32 mo je crois, donc niveau vitesse de lecture c'est top
