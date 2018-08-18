Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Achat Xbox One : Futures références ou pas?
Achats


Je me suis acheté cet après-midi le jeu Shenmue 1 & 2 HD :



J’ai essayé le premier, et c’est assez spécial je trouve :











Certains éléments se limitent à des pixels, comme les feuilles des arbres, les déplacements sont assez rigides, et le jeu n’est pas très beau. A voir si j’accroche par la suite…

    posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:38 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    jenicris posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:39 PM
    Certains éléments se limitent à des pixels, comme les feuilles des arbres, les déplacements sont assez rigides, et le jeu n’est pas très beau.

    En même temps c'est un remaster Dreamcast. ^^
    spawnini posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:39 PM
    link49 posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:40 PM
    jenicris Ce qui explique que certaines branches d'arbres sont hideuses...
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:40 PM
    c'est même pas un remaster c'est un lissage au vu des images.
    jenicris posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:41 PM
    link49 oui.

    Mais le jeu a presque 20 ans, normal.
    link49 posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:44 PM
    jenicris Ca me rappelle un peu le travail effectué par Capcom sur le jeu Devil May Cry HD Collection...

    Pour les images, ce sont des captures de ma version Xbox One...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:45 PM
    Un jeu culte et en plus en français aujourd'hui
    Trop hâte de recevoir le mien
    jenicris posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:45 PM
    link49 Ils l'ont lissé, comme dit romgamer6859.

    Après perso osef, le jeu est traduit FR, c'est le plus intéressant.
    sussudio posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:46 PM
    Si Shenmue choque graphiquement, j'ose imaginé ceux qui découvre Metal Gear Solid ou Ocarina of Time en 2018. il y a 1 an d'écart entre ces deux jeux et Shenmue
    tab posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:48 PM
    Dreamcast: l’art de foutre des textures partout!!!! Visage? polygone? Non mettons une texture géante!! Un jeu où il faut collectionner des figurines va ne peut que te plaire!
    sussudio mgs oot 1an d'écart!?
    beji posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:51 PM
    L'auteur a-t-il conscience de l'âge du jeu ?
    On a l'impression qu'il donne son avis sur un jeu de 2018
    tab posted the 08/18/2018 at 07:52 PM
    beji à en croire certain shenmue est encore le plus beau jeu du monde
