name : The Quiet Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Human Head Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC
The Quiet Man: 40 secondes de baston
Tout est dans le titre

    posted the 08/17/2018 at 08:37 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    omso posted the 08/17/2018 at 08:42 PM
    Le mec est sourd mais la je préfére être aveugle.
    popomolos posted the 08/17/2018 at 08:49 PM
    omso pour écrire un tel commentaire c'est muet que tu aurais du être
    guiguif posted the 08/17/2018 at 08:51 PM
    popomolos ou manchot plutot
    egguibs posted the 08/17/2018 at 08:51 PM
    popomolos en même temps il a raison ! ça a l'air bien naze !
    amario posted the 08/17/2018 at 08:52 PM
    en faite c'est Bouncer
    popomolos posted the 08/17/2018 at 08:54 PM
    egguibs c’était juste une boutade de ma part j'ai pas vu la vidéo je t'avoue
    potion2swag posted the 08/17/2018 at 08:58 PM
    On chercher encore l'interet du jeu
    mrvince posted the 08/17/2018 at 09:02 PM
    Qu'est ce que c'est que ça...
    melkaba posted the 08/17/2018 at 09:03 PM
    On attendait Left alive pour 2018 et on aura ça.
    shigeryu posted the 08/17/2018 at 09:12 PM
    Ca a l'air assez mauvais en effet... On sait Pourquoi il importune les gens dans la rue The quéquette man ? ça me fait pensé à enter the matrix (naze mais fnu malgré la multitude de bug dans la matrice).
