darkshao
darkshao
Question pour ceux qui jouent à Death Gambit ?
News


Est-ce que quelqu'un a trouvé un moyen de faire des double saut ?

merci
    posted the 08/17/2018 at 07:14 PM by darkshao
    comments (3)
    diablo posted the 08/17/2018 at 07:25 PM
    Je l'ai encore pas lancé donc je peux pas te dire
    iglooo posted the 08/17/2018 at 07:30 PM
    Pour le dash, ça se débloque sur l'arbre de compétence, la branche basse. Aucune idée pour le double saut.
    linkald posted the 08/17/2018 at 07:45 PM
    Dash aérien oui... j'ai pas fini le jeu mais je ne crois pas qu'il y ai de double saut
    Il y a toujours un moyen de faire sans...
    citer un membre