articles : 2188
visites since opening : 2051008
leblogdeshacka > blog
Je pose ça là
En attendant, l'article En vrac, voici de quoi patienter un petit moment




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiFuj1GYChI
    posted the 08/17/2018 at 11:33 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    sangotrunks posted the 08/17/2018 at 11:37 AM
    C’est pas mal du tout
    arikado posted the 08/17/2018 at 11:55 AM
    Raaaaah ce kiff !! Merci
    sorakaminari posted the 08/17/2018 at 12:00 PM
    Le kiff ! Thanks !
    amassous posted the 08/17/2018 at 12:11 PM
    Tarpin bizarre
    cubia posted the 08/17/2018 at 12:13 PM
    Enorme !
    aros posted the 08/17/2018 at 12:14 PM
    P'tin ça m'a foutu la pêche
    octobar posted the 08/17/2018 at 12:21 PM
    octobar posted the 08/17/2018 at 12:22 PM
    amassous venant d'un fan de MJ, parler du blair des autres...
    amassous posted the 08/17/2018 at 12:50 PM
    octobar blair?
    octobar posted the 08/17/2018 at 12:56 PM
    amassous j'ai lu "tarin"
    kalas28 posted the 08/17/2018 at 01:07 PM
    comment ça pue grave
    amassous posted the 08/17/2018 at 01:46 PM
    octobar qui veut dire?
    octobar posted the 08/17/2018 at 01:57 PM
    amassous blair
