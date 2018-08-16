profile
Jeux Vidéo
245
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
344
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2185
visites since opening : 2048389
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PS4] La manette 500 Millions collector en préco
A défaut de pourvoir prendre la console qui est en rupture de stock partout, la manette est actuellement disponible en préco pour 69.99€



La manette sera disponible le 24 Août

J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer pares liens

Manette Dual Shock Premium pour PS4 - Skeleton 69.99€
PS4 Pro 1 To B Marvel's Spider-Man Limited Edition + Marvel's Spider-Man - Standard + Edition 489.99€
Art of mana en VF 29.99€
Shenmue I & II 29.99€
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Le Guide Officiel Complet - Edition Collector 29.99€
The Banner Saga Trilogy Switch 44.99€
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Le Guide Officiel Complet - Edition Standard 19.99€
https://amzn.to/2KXN2OV
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/16/2018 at 07:49 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    i8 posted the 08/16/2018 at 08:13 PM
    plistter posted the 08/16/2018 at 08:32 PM
    J'ai pas compris...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre