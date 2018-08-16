accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
combat
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : Comparatif avec l'opus 3DS/WiiU
Super Smash Bros
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :
On commence avec la version WiiU :
L'opus Nintendo Switch offre plus de détails et un meilleur éclairage. Puis avec la version 3DS :
Là, il n'y a pas photo. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 07 décembre prochain...
Sources :
https://nintendoeverything.com/video-super-smash-bros-ultimate-smash-bros-wii-u-all-returning-stages-comparison/
et :
https://nintendosoup.com/check-out-the-graphical-difference-between-ssb-ultimate-and-ssb-for-3ds/
salocin
posted
the 08/16/2018 at 06:56 PM
Je ne sais pas si s'est vraiment pertinent de regarder cela maintenant sachant que le jeu est encore en cours de développement et que des changements vont certainement survenir.
kikoo31
posted
the 08/16/2018 at 07:14 PM
version amélioré ++
zabuza
posted
the 08/16/2018 at 07:18 PM
L éclairage semble nettement meilleur
