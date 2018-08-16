Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : Comparatif avec l'opus 3DS/WiiU
Super Smash Bros


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :



On commence avec la version WiiU :



L'opus Nintendo Switch offre plus de détails et un meilleur éclairage. Puis avec la version 3DS :



Là, il n'y a pas photo. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 07 décembre prochain...

Sources : https://nintendoeverything.com/video-super-smash-bros-ultimate-smash-bros-wii-u-all-returning-stages-comparison/ et : https://nintendosoup.com/check-out-the-graphical-difference-between-ssb-ultimate-and-ssb-for-3ds/
    posted the 08/16/2018 at 06:45 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    salocin posted the 08/16/2018 at 06:56 PM
    Je ne sais pas si s'est vraiment pertinent de regarder cela maintenant sachant que le jeu est encore en cours de développement et que des changements vont certainement survenir.
    kikoo31 posted the 08/16/2018 at 07:14 PM
    version amélioré ++
    zabuza posted the 08/16/2018 at 07:18 PM
    L éclairage semble nettement meilleur
