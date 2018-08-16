ajouter un titre
Spencer en photo de groupe devant le siège Playstation


Troisième photo en peu de temps ou on le voit avec les pontes Playstation.

Ils sont plus cordiaux entre eux que les fanboys au moins.
    posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:16 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    zabuza posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:19 PM
    Le traître

    excervecyanide posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:22 PM
    Ils font juste le tour de leur prochain achat
    vfries posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:24 PM
    excervecyanide
    shanks posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Cet expression de Spencer
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:30 PM
    Comme dit plus haut : le prochain achat
    leonr4 posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Sony X Microsoft
