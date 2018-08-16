profile
Un nouveau jeu en pixelart qui a de la gueule
Inmost de son nom, edité par Chucklefish (qui editera aussi le superbe Eastward en passant) et developpé par Hidden Layer Games.

Pas encore de plateformes annoncés, ni de date de sortie.

    posted the 08/16/2018 at 03:52 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    eldren posted the 08/16/2018 at 03:58 PM
    Ça donne grave envie c'est clair !
    bonanzaa posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:14 PM
    j'achète!! Prenez mon argent et fermez-là!!
    kali posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Il a l'air bien sympa
