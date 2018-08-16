profile
musicforlife
Aretha Franklin RIP
A little prayer for her



    posted the 08/16/2018 at 02:36 PM by musicforlife
    vyse posted the 08/16/2018 at 02:41 PM
    rip
    mafacenligne posted the 08/16/2018 at 02:45 PM
    adieu madame , tu ma fait danser ,merci !
    minbox posted the 08/16/2018 at 02:46 PM
    R.I.P.
    alfb posted the 08/16/2018 at 02:51 PM
    R.I.P. la femme de Sean Connery
    arrrghl posted the 08/16/2018 at 03:01 PM
    giru posted the 08/16/2018 at 03:02 PM
    Pour une fois, je serai ravi de ne pas mettre mes écouteurs en prenant les transports en commun demain.
    uga posted the 08/16/2018 at 03:15 PM
    ri^p
    administrateur posted the 08/16/2018 at 03:27 PM
    Soudain elle s'Aretha de chanter. Paix a son ame
    famimax posted the 08/16/2018 at 03:33 PM
    https://scontent-cdt1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/39239656_2118166528426686_2784525493834088448_n.jpg?_nc_cat=0&oh=c8c49d7c28294fa3957745cb34d90277&oe=5C03851C
    parazyt6425 posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:14 PM
    RIP
    tizoc posted the 08/16/2018 at 04:25 PM
    Rip une des plus grande voie de la musique.
