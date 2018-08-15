accueil
Monarach
profile
name :
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
combat
profile
sujetdelta
Super Smash Bros Ultimate trailer des nouveaux perso
Déjà annoncé voila le fameux trailer de King K. Rool et Simon et Richter Belmont
posted the 08/15/2018 at 08:39 PM by
sujetdelta
comments (
10
)
kaminari
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 08:46 PM
Tu sais que ça fait une semaine qu'il a été annoncé?...
mrvince
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 08:46 PM
Ce trailer était déjà dans le direct la semaine dernière...
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 08:51 PM
Sujetdelta
Change peut-être le titre si jamais y'en a qui veulent ne pas être spoilés.
sujetdelta
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 08:55 PM
chiotgamer
ok
ok
smashfan
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 08:59 PM
Franchement niveau perso c'est parfait ! j'attends plus grand monde vraiment j'aimerais en echos dixie kong et shadow. un petit skull kid jouable et le reste c'est que du bonus !
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 09:00 PM
Sujetdelta
Mon petit Simon Belmont !
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 09:04 PM
Kikoo31
Mais non ça fait toujours plaisir de revoir la trogne de Simon dans Smash
sujetdelta
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 09:30 PM
kikoo31
suprime
sujetdelta
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 09:31 PM
Y en a toujours un qui vient déverser son caca.
sujetdelta
posted
the 08/15/2018 at 09:33 PM
chiotgamer
Yep excellent.
