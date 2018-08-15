profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
sujetdelta
sujetdelta
articles : 137
visites since opening : 100028
sujetdelta > blog
Super Smash Bros Ultimate trailer des nouveaux perso
Déjà annoncé voila le fameux trailer de King K. Rool et Simon et Richter Belmont



    tags : super smash bros ultimate trailer de king k. rool
    posted the 08/15/2018 at 08:39 PM by sujetdelta
    comments (10)
    kaminari posted the 08/15/2018 at 08:46 PM
    Tu sais que ça fait une semaine qu'il a été annoncé?...
    mrvince posted the 08/15/2018 at 08:46 PM
    Ce trailer était déjà dans le direct la semaine dernière...
    chiotgamer posted the 08/15/2018 at 08:51 PM
    Sujetdelta Change peut-être le titre si jamais y'en a qui veulent ne pas être spoilés.
    sujetdelta posted the 08/15/2018 at 08:55 PM
    chiotgamer ok
    smashfan posted the 08/15/2018 at 08:59 PM
    Franchement niveau perso c'est parfait ! j'attends plus grand monde vraiment j'aimerais en echos dixie kong et shadow. un petit skull kid jouable et le reste c'est que du bonus !
    chiotgamer posted the 08/15/2018 at 09:00 PM
    Sujetdelta Mon petit Simon Belmont !
    chiotgamer posted the 08/15/2018 at 09:04 PM
    Kikoo31 Mais non ça fait toujours plaisir de revoir la trogne de Simon dans Smash
    sujetdelta posted the 08/15/2018 at 09:30 PM
    kikoo31 suprime
    sujetdelta posted the 08/15/2018 at 09:31 PM
    Y en a toujours un qui vient déverser son caca.
    sujetdelta posted the 08/15/2018 at 09:33 PM
    chiotgamer Yep excellent.
