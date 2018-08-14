CN Play
Xbox BC : 2 Nouveaux titres 100% Voxen/Lara
Et oui il ne manquait qu'eux :

Tomb Raider Legend et Tomb Raider Anniversary rejoignent Underworld (déjà rétro depuis longtemps) sur Xbox One !

Come on Voxen ^^
    posted the 08/14/2018 at 04:03 PM by tuni
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/14/2018 at 04:19 PM
    Hâte d'avoir plus de Konami,Capcom,Sega en retro également.

    C'est cool pour les fans avant l'arrivée Sottr.
    torotoro59 posted the 08/14/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Xbox Voxen Compatible
    voxen posted the 08/14/2018 at 04:29 PM
    torotoro59 tuni putain enfin la trilogie est là ! Merci !
    kinectical posted the 08/14/2018 at 04:56 PM
    Je sais pas si vous savez mais les jeux sont carrément 2$ sur le store Xbox j’ai acheter direct
    voxen posted the 08/14/2018 at 05:02 PM
    kinectical je les avais déjà perso

    Juste dommage qu'il n'y est pas un petit patch One X manière ^^
    kinectical posted the 08/14/2018 at 06:40 PM
    voxen a 2$ les 3 tomb raider faut avertir les autres lol j’avais deja underworld mais pas les autres j’ai pris direct et oui un patch One x sera super mais j’ai l’impression que Microsoft a fait un pause avec les jeux 360 ou Xbox original anhanced ont dirais? Ont a rien eu depuis 2 mois je pense
    voxen posted the 08/14/2018 at 06:42 PM
    kinectical peut-être qu'ils gardent certains jeux pour la gamescom faut voir. Mais bon c'est déjà cool de les avoir !
    kinectical posted the 08/14/2018 at 07:23 PM
    voxen surment oui et je pense qu’ils vont présenter le projet rpg open world de playground games (fable) et surment battletoads si ils présentent rien de bien gros à la gamecoms se serait assez stupide ils ont déjà des belle petite cartouche de cacher encore comparer à Sony qui a pas mal mis le paquet sur les exclu à le3
    foxstep posted the 08/14/2018 at 07:59 PM
    Sony totalement en PLS sur ce coup. GG MS.
    voxen posted the 08/14/2018 at 08:28 PM
    kinectical ouais là par contre j'attends rien là dessus, je vois pas un tel truc annoncé juste dans un stream...
    diablo posted the 08/14/2018 at 09:07 PM
    Bon bah ça va être parfait de tous les enchaîner juste avant SOTR
