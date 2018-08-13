Les légendes ne meurent jamais
"I Want You Back" repris en Corée

Top 15 sur iTunes Jap le clip et le son passe Bonne ecoute
    posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:38 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    minbox posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:44 PM
    Ça ne vaut pas l'original mais difficile d'égaler dieu.
    Merci en tout cas
    roxas33 posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:55 PM
    TWICE est un groupe de Kpop, donc c'est du coréen...
    amassous posted the 08/13/2018 at 07:59 PM
    roxas33 jl'ai vus en Top iTunes au japon je savais pas
    koji posted the 08/13/2018 at 08:00 PM
    c'est nul a chier. L'original est 100x mieux.
    amassous posted the 08/13/2018 at 08:01 PM
    koji L’original est meilleur, perso j’ai apprecier cet reprise
    bustadu95 posted the 08/13/2018 at 08:03 PM
    Mon dieu (MJ).... reviens flageller ces mécréants!
    kurosu posted the 08/13/2018 at 08:15 PM
    amassous parceque c'est un groupe coréen qui chante/perce au japon
    e3ologue posted the 08/13/2018 at 08:26 PM
    J'adore les TWICE mais c'est peut être leur pire chanson, un comble quand l'original est un chef d'oeuvre
