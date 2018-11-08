accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
articles : 4290
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Transiruby annoncé sur Switch
Skipmore, le studio derriere Kamiko et la saga Fairune ne compte pas lacher la Switch puisqu'ils annoncent que leur prochain jeu en développement s'appellera Transiruby et que ce sera un Metroid-like avec pas mal de puzzles.
Sortie prévue en 2019.
Trailer a 55:45.
posted the 08/11/2018 at 04:20 PM by guiguif
guiguif
