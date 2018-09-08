accueil
ajouter un titre
name :
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
344
344
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
leblogdeshacka
[Game Informer] Infos sur Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Les denières infos sur Assassin's Creed Odyssey sont là et il se s'annonce très bon.
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/09/2018 at 05:33 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
5
)
wickette
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 05:49 PM
Depuis Black flags (que j'ai apprécié). j'ai pas retouché aux Assassin's Creed...mais je dois avoué que la tournure Witcheresque/RPG me tente vraiment cette fois, ça m’intéresse vraiment
.
Puis la grèce Antique, la mythologie etc c'est passionant.
kinectical
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 05:52 PM
wickette
origins étais vraiment génial si tu ne la pas fait ces encore mieux pour toi tu va avoir encore une meilleure expérience si tu commence avec odyssey
dungas73
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:11 PM
kinectical
sa reste quand même dommage de passer à côté de tous ces beau paysage de origins
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:20 PM
ça donne envie, super bien foutu
kinectical
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:46 PM
dungas73
j’avoue mais après il pourrait trouver redondant un peu vue les deux gameplay qui se ressemble beaucoups moi je sais que ça va me faire ça étant donner que j’ai jouer à origins mais je le prend quand même vue que j’avais pas jouer à un assassin creed depuis assassin creed 3
Puis la grèce Antique, la mythologie etc c'est passionant.