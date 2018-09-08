Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Okami HD
5
Likes
Likers
name : Okami HD
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16901
visites since opening : 19900253
link49 > blog
all
Okami HD sur Nintendo Switch : Test Gamekult
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Okami HD :



Gamekult a testé cette version, et lui attribue la note de 8/10. Pour rappel, cette version sortira sur l’eShop, mais pas en version physique, demain…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/okami-3010003566/test-switch.html
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/09/2018 at 04:53 PM by link49
    comments (21)
    kisukesan posted the 08/09/2018 at 05:13 PM
    Je viens de craquer et de commander la version japonaise en boîte qui est vostfr
    lt93 posted the 08/09/2018 at 05:16 PM
    Dans les moins j'aurais rajouter les gardiens portes rochers, ces trucs sont affreux à passer
    zelda59279 posted the 08/09/2018 at 05:30 PM
    kisukesan sur quel site tu l'a commandé?
    flom posted the 08/09/2018 at 05:47 PM
    Je prends aussi sur switch en jp
    madness7 posted the 08/09/2018 at 05:50 PM
    Je vais aussi prendre sur Switch, le tactile est un gros plus pour le refaire dans de bonnes conditions.
    kidicarus posted the 08/09/2018 at 06:23 PM
    Je crois qu'il fait 19€ sur l'eshop.
    5120x2880 posted the 08/09/2018 at 06:59 PM
    Un portage exemplaire ça commence déjà par avoir les 60fps sur un jeu PS2.
    kisukesan posted the 08/09/2018 at 07:01 PM
    Zelda59279 je l'ai pris chez play Asia pour 32€ avec les fdp.

    5120x2880 Et la 4k !!!
    link49 posted the 08/09/2018 at 07:08 PM
    Je garde ma version Xbox One personnellement...
    arikado posted the 08/09/2018 at 07:09 PM
    kisukesan j'ai payé 31€
    5120x2880 posted the 08/09/2018 at 07:26 PM
    kisukesan Je l'ai fait en Ultra HD sur Steam et je dirais pas que c'est un portage exemplaire puisqu'il est aussi en 30fps.
    flom posted the 08/09/2018 at 07:58 PM
    5120x2880 je vois pas ou un jeu d aventure a la zelda nessecite du 60fps. Le frame est stable, les couleurs chatouillantes le tout en 1080p ce qui est largement suffisant pour le niveau de detail du jeu. Cracher dans la soupe pour rien ne sert a rien. Le jeu est exelent et les conditions de jeux egalement
    gamergunz posted the 08/09/2018 at 08:05 PM
    je l'ai pris sur switch aujourd'hui et le portage est tres bien fait, un portage nickel et probablement même la meilleure version de Okami comme on peut jouer au tactile et au gyroscope en plus
    je vous le recommande
    dude85 posted the 08/09/2018 at 08:08 PM
    Où commandez vous Okami sur Switch pour l'avoir en version boite svp ?
    5120x2880 posted the 08/09/2018 at 08:29 PM
    flom C'est quoi le rapport avec le type de jeu ? Mes yeux ont envies de suivre un mouvement fluide, bien sur que non c'est pas suffisant puisque ça m'a fait chier tout le long de l'aventure, t'aimerais regarder un film qui rame toi ? Pour moi les jeux c'est pareil.
    vadorswitch posted the 08/09/2018 at 08:35 PM
    ... une note pareil de gamekult pour un jeu switch c'est bon signe !
    lz posted the 08/09/2018 at 08:54 PM
    30 fps, pop up, clipping ... on voit que la Switch n'est pas assez puissante. Comme pour Steep ou BD Z ...
    kisukesan posted the 08/09/2018 at 08:57 PM
    5120x2880 c'était ironique...

    arikado tu oublies des centimes non ? J'ai arrondi.
    nyseko posted the 08/10/2018 at 06:51 AM
    5120x2880 C'est probablement que le jeu est mal codé à la base, les animations et autres sont directement lié au framerate et mettre 60fps donnerait un jeu deux fois plus rapide.

    Et comme parfois c'est assez profondément ancré dans le code, ils le laissent en 30fps.
    link49 posted the 08/10/2018 at 06:56 AM
    Lz Pour Steep, on le saura jamais...
    5120x2880 posted the 08/10/2018 at 04:12 PM
    nyseko Oui + je sais
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre