Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Okami HD sur Nintendo Switch : Test Gamekult
Tests
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Okami HD :
Gamekult a testé cette version, et lui attribue la note de 8/10. Pour rappel, cette version sortira sur l’eShop, mais pas en version physique, demain…
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/okami-3010003566/test-switch.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/09/2018 at 04:53 PM by
link49
comments (
21
)
kisukesan
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 05:13 PM
Je viens de craquer et de commander la version japonaise en boîte qui est vostfr
lt93
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 05:16 PM
Dans les moins j'aurais rajouter les gardiens portes rochers, ces trucs sont affreux à passer
zelda59279
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 05:30 PM
kisukesan
sur quel site tu l'a commandé?
flom
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 05:47 PM
Je prends aussi sur switch en jp
madness7
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 05:50 PM
Je vais aussi prendre sur Switch, le tactile est un gros plus pour le refaire dans de bonnes conditions.
kidicarus
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 06:23 PM
Je crois qu'il fait 19€ sur l'eshop.
5120x2880
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 06:59 PM
Un portage exemplaire ça commence déjà par avoir les 60fps sur un jeu PS2.
kisukesan
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:01 PM
Zelda59279
je l'ai pris chez play Asia pour 32€ avec les fdp.
5120x2880
Et la 4k !!!
link49
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:08 PM
Je garde ma version Xbox One personnellement...
arikado
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:09 PM
kisukesan
j'ai payé 31€
5120x2880
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:26 PM
kisukesan
Je l'ai fait en Ultra HD sur Steam et je dirais pas que c'est un portage exemplaire puisqu'il est aussi en 30fps.
flom
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:58 PM
5120x2880
je vois pas ou un jeu d aventure a la zelda nessecite du 60fps. Le frame est stable, les couleurs chatouillantes le tout en 1080p ce qui est largement suffisant pour le niveau de detail du jeu. Cracher dans la soupe pour rien ne sert a rien. Le jeu est exelent et les conditions de jeux egalement
gamergunz
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 08:05 PM
je l'ai pris sur switch aujourd'hui et le portage est tres bien fait, un portage nickel et probablement même la meilleure version de Okami comme on peut jouer au tactile et au gyroscope en plus
je vous le recommande
dude85
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 08:08 PM
Où commandez vous Okami sur Switch pour l'avoir en version boite svp ?
5120x2880
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 08:29 PM
flom
C'est quoi le rapport avec le type de jeu ? Mes yeux ont envies de suivre un mouvement fluide, bien sur que non c'est pas suffisant puisque ça m'a fait chier tout le long de l'aventure, t'aimerais regarder un film qui rame toi ? Pour moi les jeux c'est pareil.
vadorswitch
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 08:35 PM
... une note pareil de gamekult pour un jeu switch c'est bon signe !
lz
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 08:54 PM
30 fps, pop up, clipping ... on voit que la Switch n'est pas assez puissante. Comme pour Steep ou BD Z ...
kisukesan
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 08:57 PM
5120x2880
c'était ironique...
arikado
tu oublies des centimes non ? J'ai arrondi.
nyseko
posted
the 08/10/2018 at 06:51 AM
5120x2880
C'est probablement que le jeu est mal codé à la base, les animations et autres sont directement lié au framerate et mettre 60fps donnerait un jeu deux fois plus rapide.
Et comme parfois c'est assez profondément ancré dans le code, ils le laissent en 30fps.
link49
posted
the 08/10/2018 at 06:56 AM
Lz
Pour Steep, on le saura jamais...
5120x2880
posted
the 08/10/2018 at 04:12 PM
nyseko
Oui + je sais
