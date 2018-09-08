profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
diablo
diablo
articles : 289
visites since opening : 328363
Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer FR
    posted the 08/09/2018 at 03:54 PM by diablo
    aiolia081 posted the 08/09/2018 at 03:55 PM
    360p on va attendre que le traitement de la vidéo par Youtube soit terminé
    leonr4 posted the 08/09/2018 at 04:00 PM
    aiolia081 C'est ce que je me suis dit lol
    administrateur posted the 08/09/2018 at 04:15 PM
    aiolia081 leonr4 Diablo n’empêche merci pour la Vostfr , mais Rockstar peut pas faire de version full VF quand on y pense ??....
    liquidus00 posted the 08/09/2018 at 04:42 PM
    aiolia081 Si tu n'as pas envie d'attendre :
    http://www.gamersyde.com/telecharger_red_dead_redemption_2_gamepaly_video_fr_-42596_fr.html
    nmariodk posted the 08/09/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Magnifaaaaaaaaaaaake
    bigsnake posted the 08/09/2018 at 06:29 PM
    Sublime mais j'attends d'en voir plus sur le contenu du solo.
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/09/2018 at 07:22 PM
    ce qui m'a tué ce sont les panoramas !
    shiroyashagin posted the 08/09/2018 at 07:33 PM
    Day one ! Day With Me !!!
    krull posted the 08/10/2018 at 12:30 PM
    JEUX DE L'ANNéE c'est sur même GOD OF WAR PEUT ALLER SE RHABILLER même si c'est pas le même type de jeux…
