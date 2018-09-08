accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
16
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
kurosama
,
kabuki
,
shiroyashagin
,
diablass59
,
e3payne
,
junaldinho
,
esets
,
goldmen33
,
cort
,
eisska
,
lanni
,
rayzorx09
,
torotoro59
,
binou87
,
mrvince
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
24
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
iiii
,
plasmide
,
shiroyashagin
,
monkeydluffy
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
milo42
,
neckbreaker71
,
binou87
,
minx
,
kamikaze1985
,
tvirus
,
apollokami
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
chester
,
leblogdeshacka
,
lordguyver
,
osiris
,
infamousdvl
,
victornewman
,
jeffsares
diablo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
289
visites since opening :
328363
diablo
> blog
Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer FR
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/09/2018 at 03:54 PM by
diablo
comments (
9
)
aiolia081
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 03:55 PM
360p
on va attendre que le traitement de la vidéo par Youtube soit terminé
leonr4
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 04:00 PM
aiolia081
C'est ce que je me suis dit lol
administrateur
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 04:15 PM
aiolia081
leonr4
Diablo
n’empêche merci pour la Vostfr , mais Rockstar peut pas faire de version full VF quand on y pense ??....
liquidus00
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 04:42 PM
aiolia081
Si tu n'as pas envie d'attendre :
http://www.gamersyde.com/telecharger_red_dead_redemption_2_gamepaly_video_fr_-42596_fr.html
nmariodk
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 06:06 PM
Magnifaaaaaaaaaaaake
bigsnake
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 06:29 PM
Sublime mais j'attends d'en voir plus sur le contenu du solo.
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:22 PM
ce qui m'a tué ce sont les panoramas !
shiroyashagin
posted
the 08/09/2018 at 07:33 PM
Day one ! Day With Me !!!
krull
posted
the 08/10/2018 at 12:30 PM
JEUX DE L'ANNéE c'est sur même GOD OF WAR PEUT ALLER SE RHABILLER même si c'est pas le même type de jeux…
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
http://www.gamersyde.com/telecharger_red_dead_redemption_2_gamepaly_video_fr_-42596_fr.html