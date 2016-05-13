Mike760
name : Doom (2016)
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : ID Software
genre : FPS
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 4 (SnapMap) - Jusqu'à 16 (multi)
european release date : 05/13/2016
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Xbox Game Pass : DOOM disponible demain
All of DOOM's DLC was made free a while ago with the 666 Update, so the Game Pass version includes all the content on offer, and you won't need to buy anything else to get the full experience. Oh, and the game is on sale right now, so definitely hold off on that purchase if you're a Game Pass subscriber.

We've got the full list of DOOM achievements - check the list for guides to unlocking them.

This game was featured in our The Best Xbox First Person Shooters Available in 2018 article. Why not check it out to see what else made the cut?
https://www.trueachievements.com/n33898/doom-coming-to-xbox-game-pass-on-august-10th
    posted the 08/09/2018 at 11:24 AM by chester
    comments
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/09/2018 at 11:33 AM
    Je savais même pas qu'il allait rejoindre le pass, bonne nouvelle pour ceux ne l'ayant pas fait. On peut dire sans trop hésiter que la plupart des jeux bethesda rejoindront le pass à terme.
    kurosama posted the 08/09/2018 at 11:49 AM
    Quand meme top ce game pass.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/09/2018 at 12:00 PM
    Cool, je vais essayer les 1000G
    Le Game Pass va devenir indispensable bientôt!
    giusnake posted the 08/09/2018 at 12:25 PM
    Le mastodonte Microsoft est de retour dans le game le Gamepass l'arme ultime.
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/09/2018 at 12:27 PM
    Est-ce que certains d'entre vous qui ont le gamepass, pensent à ne pas acheter tel ou tel jeu car il est susceptible d'aller dans le pass? achetant ainsi seulement les jeux qu'ils veulent day one.
    kinectical posted the 08/09/2018 at 12:35 PM
    leblogdeshacka je me suis laisser avoir par l’essaie de 14 jours la plupart des exclu et jeux multi que je joue sont dans le Game pass (halo 5 ,the division, sea of thieve)en plus des autres jeux présent et les grosses exclu qui sortent ...j’ai craquer je me suis abonner direct
    kinectical posted the 08/09/2018 at 12:52 PM
    romgamer6859 j’étais ke genre de gars à acheter les exclu day one en physique mais le sénat devien de plus en plus pratique changer de tel ou tel jeux quand tu veux juste jouer quelque parti de halo 5 apres quelque heure de sea of thieve ou division Mais changer de disque devien assez redondant quand tu a goûter au gamepass en plus du fait que les exclu One seront dispo direct day one pour 12$ par mois alors qu’un jeu me voit ici si Canada 95$ les jeux vidéo sont devenu trop chère le gamepass en plus d’être pratique me fait tellement économiser et profiter de jeux que j’aurais jamais jouer avant ....je vais continuer à acheter physique exemple les exclu ps4 ou jeux AAA genre tomb raider où des jeux genre Darksiders 3 surtout pour encourager les studio du genre mais tant que le gamepass est dispo je n’achète plus d’exclu One
    megadeth posted the 08/09/2018 at 01:23 PM
    kinectical 95$ déjà 60 euro ça fait beaucoup, pour toi le mieux c'est le game pass.
    kinectical posted the 08/09/2018 at 01:36 PM
    megadeth et ont a aucun spécial comme vous avez souvent avec certain site genre “leboncoin” ou je sais plus ou vous pouvez avoir les jeux recent le jour de leur sorti souvent à 40 euro oui nous tout les jeux sont à ce prix et le reste pendant une bonne année et même plus des fois mais des fois à quelque mois d’une sorti de jeux (surtout les jeux Ubi soft) ont a des special de quelque jours ou les jeux vont être 30$ de moin mais après ils reviennent au prix initial ces assez frustrant ces pour ça que j’ai arreter depuis 2 ans d’acheter day one ces fini pour moi avant ça je pouvais t’acheter au moin 3 où 4 jeux par mois vers la fin de l’année mais je ne fait plus ça à présent
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/09/2018 at 01:44 PM
    kinectical La même, shanks en a parlé il y a quelque temps et je me suis pris l'abo pour un mois et finalement, bah ça fait 2-3 mois
    megadeth posted the 08/09/2018 at 02:01 PM
    kinectical c'est chaud les prix chez vous. steam c'est la même chose niveau tarrif?
    kinectical posted the 08/09/2018 at 02:05 PM
    megadeth Ouais ces frustrant pour vrai pour steam je ne sais pas je ne joue pas sur pc ...peut être un jour
    megadeth posted the 08/09/2018 at 02:14 PM
    kinectical tu pourrai lancer le bon coin la bas au pire
    kinectical posted the 08/09/2018 at 02:41 PM
    megadeth je crois que avec la devise du dollar canadien ça m’en couterais aussi cher
    aiolia081 posted the 08/09/2018 at 03:51 PM
    Au dessus c'est le soleil
    osiris posted the 08/09/2018 at 05:31 PM
    romgamer6859 oui j'attendais Doom d'ailleurs mais c'est que pour les jeux qui m'intéresse mais pas pressé de les faire
    belzebut posted the 08/09/2018 at 05:53 PM
    bientôt, des consoles sans lecteurs de disques.
    cajp45 posted the 08/09/2018 at 08:01 PM
    belzebut vivement
    misterpixel posted the 08/10/2018 at 05:41 PM
    Il est à 4€ sur la Fnac au pire je viens de voir, chaud et rare pour un tel jeu.
