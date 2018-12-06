Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The World Ends With You : Final Remix
name : The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
link49
link49
The World Ends with You: La box Nintendo Switch dévoilée
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour d’un jeu à paraître sur Nintendo Switch :



Nintendo dévoile la box de ce portage du jeu de Square-Enix sur Nintendo Switch. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira en automne prochain, sans plus de précision pour le moment…

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/the-world-ends-with-you-final-remix-boxart/
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:29 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    ekibyo posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Jamais touché à l'époque, je me laisserai ptet tenter.
    narukamisan posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:45 PM
    ekibyo un jeux particulier avec une bonne ambiance jap pop assez répétitif mais avec une histoire en béton
    ekibyo posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:54 PM
    narukamisan

    Merci pour la description express. A petit prix alors. J'ai déjà la PS4 qui va me coûter assez cher niveaux jeux. ^^
    excervecyanide posted the 06/12/2018 at 09:07 PM
    ekibyo sur ps4 et x1... il ne faut pas patienter très longtemps, les jeux baissent tellement rapidement de prix sur ces supports, c'est fou, mise à part re2 rebirth, je ne prévois plus racheter rien day 1 sur ces supports...
