Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin
name : Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : XSEED Games
developer : Edelweiss
genre : adventure
other versions : PC
guiguif
guiguif
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - E3 2018 Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin le BTA/Simulateur de riziculture qui sortira sur PS4 et PC cet Hiver.

    posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    odv78 posted the 06/12/2018 at 09:04 PM
    Superbe mais pourquoi il ne l'on pas montré à la conférence ?
    ekibyo posted the 06/12/2018 at 09:08 PM
    Il semble sympa ce jeu. Du coup même question que celui du dessus.
    guiguif posted the 06/12/2018 at 09:10 PM
    odv78 ekibyo car c'est du ptit jeu indé
    ekibyo posted the 06/12/2018 at 09:15 PM
    guiguif

    Plusieurs années nous avons eu droit à des sessions focalisées sur les indés. Après observation, cette année à ce niveau tout le monde ou presque s'en fout.
