[switch] Images Daemon X Machina








    posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:52 PM by fiveagainstone
    comments (13)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:57 PM
    Go go go Power Ranger !
    barberousse posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:59 PM
    Ça a l'air mignon ça par contre!
    kali posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:01 PM
    Sympathoche cette DA
    ducknsexe posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:02 PM
    je suis deja sous le charme de cette nouvelle ip sur la switch
    rbz posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:05 PM
    ... il en fallait au minimum 3 des projets comme ça pour sauver le direct
    celesnot posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:06 PM
    C'est une exclu switch ?
    darkwii posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:10 PM
    Vraiment sympa se jeux
    kidicarus posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:21 PM
    celesnot je pense avec ce qui est noté sur le trailer de presentation.
    J'ai été bien séduit par la DA et la musique, maintenant ne suit pas sûr du genre du jeu mais on customiser les engins pour diverses stratégies.
    eldren posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:24 PM
    Ça me plaît bien !
    shiranui posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:25 PM
    Vivement plus d'info sur le jeu.

    Le mecha design (qui rappelle armored core) et la D.A sont propres
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/12/2018 at 08:40 PM
    Sérieusement j' adore les Mechas !
    odv78 posted the 06/12/2018 at 09:14 PM
    Met la vidéo https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=90&v=qmPWPegSuog plus qu'à m'acheter une switch
