profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Who likes this ?
fiveagainstone
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
34
visites since opening :
111176
fiveagainstone
> blog
[switch] Images Daemon X Machina
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:52 PM by
fiveagainstone
comments (
13
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 07:57 PM
Go go go Power Ranger !
barberousse
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 07:59 PM
Ça a l'air mignon ça par contre!
kali
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:01 PM
Sympathoche cette DA
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:02 PM
je suis deja sous le charme de cette nouvelle ip sur la switch
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:05 PM
... il en fallait au minimum 3 des projets comme ça pour sauver le direct
celesnot
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:06 PM
C'est une exclu switch ?
darkwii
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:10 PM
Vraiment sympa se jeux
kidicarus
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:21 PM
celesnot
je pense avec ce qui est noté sur le trailer de presentation.
J'ai été bien séduit par la DA et la musique, maintenant ne suit pas sûr du genre du jeu mais on customiser les engins pour diverses stratégies.
eldren
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:24 PM
Ça me plaît bien !
shiranui
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:25 PM
Vivement plus d'info sur le jeu.
Le mecha design (qui rappelle armored core) et la D.A sont propres
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 08:40 PM
Sérieusement j' adore les Mechas !
odv78
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 09:14 PM
Met la vidéo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=90&v=qmPWPegSuog
plus qu'à m'acheter une switch
