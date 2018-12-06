profile
TLOU 2- un Event dans quelques instants en stream
Le FB de naighry dog vient de balancer le lien. Ça se passe au coluseum de l'E3.

ND indique qu'on va y apprendre de nouvelles infos.

Le lien: https://live.playstation.com/
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:27 PM by obi69
    comments (6)
    excervecyanide posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:31 PM
    la même démo de la conf avec un approche différent ça serait intéressant
    airzoom posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:43 PM
    Boycotté par les vegan de gamekyo...
    cb posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:46 PM
    Ce n'est pas déjà passé ? Car il y a une interview de Neil Druckmann avec les acteurs au tout début du stream quand on revient en arrière.
    Sinon je retiens que dans environ 3, 4 heures il y aura une démo live de Resident Evil 2

    Programme du stream :
    11:00 AM - The Last of Us Part II | E3 Coliseum Panel
    12:00 PM - Ghost of Tsushima | Gameplay Rewind
    12:15 PM - Dreams | Live Gameplay Demo
    12:45 PM - Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Live Gameplay Demo
    1:00 PM - Days Gone | Live Gameplay Demo
    1:15 PM - The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
    1:30 PM - Marvel’s Spider-Man | Live Gameplay Demo
    2:00 PM - Concrete Genie | Live Gameplay Demo
    2:15 PM - Kingdom Hearts 3 | Developer Interview
    2:30 PM - Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Developer Interview
    2:45 PM - Hitman 2 | Developer Interview
    3:00 PM - Death Stranding | E3 Coliseum Panel
    4:00 PM - Resident Evil 2 | Live Gameplay Demo
    4:15 PM - Trover Save the Universe | Justin Roiland Interview
    4:45 PM - Nioh 2 | Developer Interview
    5:00 PM - Anthem | Developer Interview
    5:15 PM - Days Gone | Developer Interview
    5:30 PM - Scuf Vantage Controller Unboxing
    5:45 PM - Just Cause 4 | Developer Interview
    6:15 PM - Shadow of the Tomb Raider | Developer Interview
    6:30 PM - Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII | Developer Interview
    cb posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:48 PM
    Voici le lien youtube si vous n'arrivez pas à revenir en arrière avec le lecteur de la vidéo : https://youtu.be/Y-Y-ApSFFEc
    teeda posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:50 PM
    Voilà un résumé de ce qui a été dit :

    -Dodge a big part of the combat
    -You can go prone
    -They added a jump button
    -Lots of hiding places
    -New classes of infected
    -You are not completely hiding in the grass depends on the height
    -Joel alive doing something who knows!
    -You can craft ammo now
    -The AI will do alot of communication like whistling to try and find you
    -They expended the AI to accommodate for the new prone they added
    -Biggest game yet still wide linear but expanded even more
    -That was just one possible play through in that vast space
    -They wanted to blur the line between what is consider a combat space and an exploration space, they wanted every place to feel like it can have combat in it.
    cb posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:53 PM
    teeda Merci pour le résumé
