« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Bandai Namco Games
42
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Dragon Ball FighterZ / Video Gameplay
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 06:59 PM by nicolasgourry
    darkwii posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:07 PM
    1080p 60 fps impeccable
    hirogami posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:13 PM
    perfect comme quoi l'optimisation paie ,un jeu de plus dans ma bibliothèque
    shao posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Au moins une bonne nouvelle sur switch à cette E3
    qbigaara49 posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:18 PM
    excervecyanide posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:22 PM
    shao
    une seule bonne nouvelle ?
    fire emblem - hollow knight - daemon machina - fortnite - overcook 2 - super smash... tout cas
    shao posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:32 PM
    Moui... si ça peut te faire plaisir...
    dvx posted the 06/12/2018 at 07:43 PM
    DLC inclus ? Ce serait bien
