Soul Calibur 6: Trailer Histoire et date de sortie officialisé
Trailer mode Histoire pour Soul Calibur ainsi que la date de sortie officialisé et qui sera pour le 19 Octobre de cette anée:



Nouvelle video de gameplay:

    posted the 06/12/2018 at 06:13 PM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    foxstep posted the 06/12/2018 at 06:17 PM
    Sont violent ils n'ont pas peur de RDR2 eux.
    kuroni posted the 06/12/2018 at 06:23 PM
    Et la conf CD Project c est pour bientôt ?
