« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Hyper Sports R / Trailer E32018




Dans l'esprit de la licence Track and Field



PS : Après Super Bomberman R, voici donc "Track and Field" R.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUyepaKW-BU
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 05:32 PM by nicolasgourry
    famimax posted the 06/12/2018 at 06:30 PM
    Ouais c'est pas un AAA de folie, mais bon ça fait plaisir de voir Konami sortir des trucs "gamers"

    Et je profite de ton article (en plus tu parle de Bomberman) pour vous dire que Shoji Mizuno, le chara designer (mais pas le créateur du perso, mais celui qui a rendu les persos qu'on on les connait maintenant) & ancien directeur artistique de la série Bomberman vient de mourir
    https://gamasutra.com/view/news/319802/Obituary_Bomberman_dev_and_Hudson_Soft_vet_Shoji_Mizuno.php
