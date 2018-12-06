profile
Jeux Vidéo
239
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
sora78
74
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 648
visites since opening : 860217
sora78 > blog
all
Sony met en avant sa gamme Playlink avec de nouveaux jeux
Exclusivités PS4
Enjoy --->


Playstation - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 02:17 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    schwarzie posted the 06/12/2018 at 02:22 PM
    Ils pouvaient pas le diffuser hier pendant la conf ? xD
    kira93 posted the 06/12/2018 at 02:28 PM
    schwarzie

    Showcase et non pas conférence , qui le montre cette nuit ou cette après midi sa change quelque chose ?
    kenpokan posted the 06/12/2018 at 02:40 PM
    Des jeux smartphone vendu a 25€.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre