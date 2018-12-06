accueil
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
anakaris
,
strifedcloud
,
kira93
,
racsnk
,
rayjin
,
trungz
,
vfries
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
kurosama
,
linuxclan
,
escobar
,
spawnini
,
lordguyver
,
serialgamer7
,
kabuki
,
leonr4
,
binou87
,
saitama75
,
aiolia081
,
birmou
,
aros
,
sora78
,
mickurt
,
redmi31
,
hijikatamayora13
,
eldren
,
xxxxxx0
,
jozen15
,
onyjinn
,
darkfoxx
,
link49
,
rbz
,
yanissou
,
kevisiano
,
tizoc
,
tolgafury
,
furtifdor
,
torotoro59
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
e3payne
,
hado78
,
roxloud
,
jwolf
,
infamousdvl
,
raph64
,
chester
,
shanks
,
smashfan
,
sephiroth07
,
uit
,
walterwhite
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
arkos
articles :
6
6
visites since opening :
8903
8903
Spider-ManPS4 : Gameplay mission Shocker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVOOKKOhNuw
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2018 at 02:01 PM by
arkos
comments (
1
)
1
)
lightning
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 02:07 PM
oula je vais éviter de regarder, on en vas pas non plus se spoiler ça avant la sortie XD
