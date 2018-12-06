Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Spider-Man
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
link49
link49
all
Gamekult : Spider-Man Ps4 : Pas franchement original mais...
Ps4


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Spider-Man sur Ps4 :



Gamkult a pu tester une version quasi définitive du jeu Spider-Man sur Ps4 et livre donc son avis. Pour rappel,cette exclusivité Ps4 sortira le 11 septembre prochain...

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/spider-man-ps4-3050715199/test.html
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:43 PM by link49
    comments (19)
    minbox posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:46 PM
    link49 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:49 PM
    Mon Edition Standard est réservée depuis longtemps. Vivement sa sortie...
    rbz posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:49 PM
    donc positif, ok a voir.
    minbox pourquoi tu te marre ? tu t'es arrêté au pas original je suppose
    alozius posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:52 PM
    « Aussi remontés que Rohff tenant une pelle » putain ils m’ont tué
    barberousse posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:54 PM
    Ben ça se voit que c'est pas original pour un sous, mais ça a jamais fait un mauvais jeu.

    Au final ça sera un bon jeu popcorn comme tous les films marvel.
    segadream posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:56 PM
    Perso je n'Aime pas Spiderman donc je passe mon tour.
    shao posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:58 PM
    barberousse
    Exactement.
    Un jeu n'a pas besoin de sans cesse réinventer la roue pour être excellent.
    Cette preview me rassure pas mal.
    xslayer750 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:58 PM
    Ya quand même pas mal de truc repris des Arkham , notamment le système de combat, d'ailleurs il est ou le fameux Super Man de Rocksteady ? Bordel les mecs ils foutent quoi en ce moment
    victornewman posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:59 PM
    rbz le petit minbox a raison personne ne critique un jeu pééésssquattre impunément
    racsnk posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:04 PM
    minbox Putain mais va lire au lieu de poster ton smiley débile de rageux...
    loonis posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:07 PM
    xslayer750 il va y avoir un embouteillage de jeu fin 2018 début 2019. Certains jeux gagnent a ne pas être montré trop tôt.

    ALors concernant SpiderMan ce n'est peut être pas bien original niveau gameplay mais ca a effectivement l'air efficace. J'ai hate!
    shambala93 posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:10 PM
    rbz
    Le même jeu mais chez MS il trouverait ça « moyen » ^^
    minbox posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:11 PM
    rbz honnêtement de toute ma vie de joueur je n'ai jamais vu autant de fluidité dans un jeu vidéo. Les mouvements ne sont pas stoppés ou ralenti par des bugs ou des collisions qui viennent casser le rythme. Comment être blasé à ce point en disant que ce titre n'est pas original, rien que sur ce point précis c'est bien plus original qu'un Assassin's Creed (je suis fan de la licence attention) qui lui va rencontrer des bugs bloquants ou ralentissants qui vont casser l'immersion... ça me dépasse...
    La nous avons l'impression de vivre un film de super-héros c'est absolument incroyable
    xslayer750 posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:12 PM
    Loonis ah mais je dis pas le contraire, même si pas original le jeu a véritablement l'air excellent j'espère juste qu'on aura pas trop de quêtes Fedex quoi ça j'avoue ça me ferait chier
    victornewman posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:20 PM
    minbox "honnêtement de toute ma vie de joueur" ....je suis en train d'imaginé ta vie de joueur objectif
    monz666 posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:21 PM
    minbox toute ta vie de fanboy, pas toute ta vie de joueur.

    shambala93 Mais tellement ..... il dirait "toujours aucun jeu qui me donne envie d'acheter cette console, c'est dommage"
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:26 PM
    Je me le prendrai sûrement en fin d'année priorité à DQXI. Mais la vidéo de gameplay été bleuffante.
    rbz posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:26 PM
    minbox En l'état , ce spiderman reprend ce qui s'est toujours fais avec les anciens spidey console mais en mode sublimé de fou bien sur(open world /anim) mais en soit le jeu et son gameplay n’apporte pas vraiment quelques chose de jamais vu ailleurs .Il affine les anim et rend les mouvement/ collision beaucoup plus fluide et cohérente comme tu le dit. Ce qui rend l'expérience et l'exploration beaucoup plus souple et représentative des véritables aptitudes de spidey.


    tu aurais du lire la preview de gamekult, car hormis le fait qu'ils disent que le jeu n'est pas vraiment original(c'est pas un gros mots) en tout début de phrase, ils sont quand même bien emballés par cet opus
    shambala93 posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:26 PM
    victornewman monz666
    Cette violence, j’avoue j’ai rigolé ^^
