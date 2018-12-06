accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
anakaris
,
strifedcloud
,
kira93
,
racsnk
,
rayjin
,
trungz
,
vfries
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
kurosama
,
linuxclan
,
escobar
,
spawnini
,
lordguyver
,
serialgamer7
,
kabuki
,
leonr4
,
binou87
,
saitama75
,
aiolia081
,
birmou
,
aros
,
sora78
,
mickurt
,
redmi31
,
hijikatamayora13
,
eldren
,
xxxxxx0
,
jozen15
,
onyjinn
,
darkfoxx
,
link49
,
rbz
,
yanissou
,
kevisiano
,
tizoc
,
tolgafury
,
furtifdor
,
torotoro59
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
e3payne
,
hado78
,
roxloud
,
jwolf
,
infamousdvl
,
raph64
,
chester
,
shanks
,
smashfan
,
sephiroth07
,
uit
,
walterwhite
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
410
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onyjinn
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
romgamer6859
,
salocin
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
torotoro59
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
mickele
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
kaiden
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
flom
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
soma67
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
16641
visites since opening :
19182222
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Gamekult : Spider-Man Ps4 : Pas franchement original mais...
Ps4
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Spider-Man sur Ps4 :
Gamkult a pu tester une version quasi définitive du jeu Spider-Man sur Ps4 et livre donc son avis. Pour rappel,cette exclusivité Ps4 sortira le 11 septembre prochain...
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/spider-man-ps4-3050715199/test.html
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:43 PM by
link49
comments (
19
)
minbox
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:46 PM
link49
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:49 PM
Mon Edition Standard est réservée depuis longtemps. Vivement sa sortie...
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:49 PM
donc positif, ok a voir.
minbox
pourquoi tu te marre ? tu t'es arrêté au pas original je suppose
alozius
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:52 PM
« Aussi remontés que Rohff tenant une pelle » putain ils m’ont tué
barberousse
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:54 PM
Ben ça se voit que c'est pas original pour un sous, mais ça a jamais fait un mauvais jeu.
Au final ça sera un bon jeu popcorn comme tous les films marvel.
segadream
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:56 PM
Perso je n'Aime pas Spiderman donc je passe mon tour.
shao
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:58 PM
barberousse
Exactement.
Un jeu n'a pas besoin de sans cesse réinventer la roue pour être excellent.
Cette preview me rassure pas mal.
xslayer750
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:58 PM
Ya quand même pas mal de truc repris des Arkham , notamment le système de combat, d'ailleurs il est ou le fameux Super Man de Rocksteady ? Bordel les mecs ils foutent quoi en ce moment
victornewman
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:59 PM
rbz
le petit
minbox
a raison personne ne critique un jeu pééésssquattre impunément
racsnk
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:04 PM
minbox
Putain mais va lire au lieu de poster ton smiley débile de rageux...
loonis
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:07 PM
xslayer750
il va y avoir un embouteillage de jeu fin 2018 début 2019. Certains jeux gagnent a ne pas être montré trop tôt.
ALors concernant SpiderMan ce n'est peut être pas bien original niveau gameplay mais ca a effectivement l'air efficace. J'ai hate!
shambala93
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:10 PM
rbz
Le même jeu mais chez MS il trouverait ça « moyen » ^^
minbox
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:11 PM
rbz
honnêtement de toute ma vie de joueur je n'ai jamais vu autant de fluidité dans un jeu vidéo. Les mouvements ne sont pas stoppés ou ralenti par des bugs ou des collisions qui viennent casser le rythme. Comment être blasé à ce point en disant que ce titre n'est pas original, rien que sur ce point précis c'est bien plus original qu'un Assassin's Creed (je suis fan de la licence attention) qui lui va rencontrer des bugs bloquants ou ralentissants qui vont casser l'immersion... ça me dépasse...
La nous avons l'impression de vivre un film de super-héros c'est absolument incroyable
xslayer750
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:12 PM
Loonis
ah mais je dis pas le contraire, même si pas original le jeu a véritablement l'air excellent j'espère juste qu'on aura pas trop de quêtes Fedex quoi ça j'avoue ça me ferait chier
victornewman
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:20 PM
minbox
"honnêtement de toute ma vie de joueur" ....je suis en train d'imaginé ta vie de joueur objectif
monz666
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:21 PM
minbox
toute ta vie de fanboy, pas toute ta vie de joueur.
shambala93
Mais tellement ..... il dirait "toujours aucun jeu qui me donne envie d'acheter cette console, c'est dommage"
cladstrife59
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:26 PM
Je me le prendrai sûrement en fin d'année priorité à DQXI. Mais la vidéo de gameplay été bleuffante.
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:26 PM
minbox
En l'état , ce spiderman reprend ce qui s'est toujours fais avec les anciens spidey console mais en mode sublimé de fou bien sur(open world /anim) mais en soit le jeu et son gameplay n’apporte pas vraiment quelques chose de jamais vu ailleurs .Il affine les anim et rend les mouvement/ collision beaucoup plus fluide et cohérente comme tu le dit. Ce qui rend l'expérience et l'exploration beaucoup plus souple et représentative des véritables aptitudes de spidey.
tu aurais du lire la preview de gamekult, car hormis le fait qu'ils disent que le jeu n'est pas vraiment original(c'est pas un gros mots) en tout début de phrase, ils sont quand même bien emballés par cet opus
shambala93
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:26 PM
victornewman
monz666
Cette violence, j’avoue j’ai rigolé ^^
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
minbox pourquoi tu te marre ? tu t'es arrêté au pas original je suppose
Au final ça sera un bon jeu popcorn comme tous les films marvel.
Exactement.
Un jeu n'a pas besoin de sans cesse réinventer la roue pour être excellent.
Cette preview me rassure pas mal.
ALors concernant SpiderMan ce n'est peut être pas bien original niveau gameplay mais ca a effectivement l'air efficace. J'ai hate!
Le même jeu mais chez MS il trouverait ça « moyen » ^^
La nous avons l'impression de vivre un film de super-héros c'est absolument incroyable
shambala93 Mais tellement ..... il dirait "toujours aucun jeu qui me donne envie d'acheter cette console, c'est dommage"
tu aurais du lire la preview de gamekult, car hormis le fait qu'ils disent que le jeu n'est pas vraiment original(c'est pas un gros mots) en tout début de phrase, ils sont quand même bien emballés par cet opus
Cette violence, j’avoue j’ai rigolé ^^