accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
diablass59
,
hado78
,
corrin
,
darkfoxx
,
niveforever
,
amassous
name :
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Dimps
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
2 joueurs en versus local, jusqu'à six en ligne
european release date :
09/22/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
342
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
tlj
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
amario
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
barberousse
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga42
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
thor
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaiden
,
carapuce
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
dude85
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
darksly
,
sorakairi86
,
celesnot
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
cort
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
tidusx59
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
kingcharlemegne
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
greatteacheroni
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
erosennin
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
hibito
,
demon
,
myckes
,
monz666
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
iglooo
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
samus68
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
fuji
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
finalyoz
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
arubizok
,
zobiwan83
,
rixlos
,
jowy14
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
sam42000
,
victornewman
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
ostream
,
franck22
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
songokuu
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
snk
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
madness7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
papichampote
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
allan333
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
ioop
,
hasselhoff
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
darknova
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
lefab88
,
gareauxloups
,
matzel
,
hijikatamayora13
,
narukamisan
,
yogfei
,
asajap
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
bisba
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2014
visites since opening :
1856321
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Leak] Dragon Ball Fighter Z sur Switch
Amazon dévoile un peu tôt les jeux en préco et annonce un Dragon Ball Fighter Z sur Switch.
Pour le moment, pas de date de sortie, donc il faudra attendre la conf' de Nintendo
https://amzn.to/2y4WkHF
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:39 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
11
)
shincloud
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:40 PM
C'était une évidence de toute manière
masharu
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:42 PM
Ils ont aussi "leaké" Splinter Cell, et pourtant rien hier.
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:44 PM
On fera semblant d'être étonné...
En tout cas, il aura le mérite d'être l'un des meilleurs jeux de combats sur cette génération en mode portable.
Je regrette presque qu'il n'y ait pas une version PSvita.
hyoga42
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:49 PM
Cool, comme ça certains arrêteront de le réclamer (ils se reconnaîtront)...
giru
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:59 PM
J'ai bien fait d'attendre. Me suis fait avoir pour South Park en le prenant sur PS4, pas cette fois.
wickette
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:02 PM
masharu
rien n’empeche une annonce pour la gamescom par exemple pour Splinter cell
foxstep
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:07 PM
Harada va bien rager.
raioh
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:15 PM
Les mecs qui font comme si c'était évident alors qu'ils ont apparemment galéré comme des chiens pour le foutre dessus
En tout cas la bonne nouvelle, c'est que s'ils ont réussi à porter DBFZ, ils vont forcement porter Guilty Gear Xrd dessus plus tard
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:16 PM
Sur switch ça me botte bien
guiguif
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:25 PM
giru
Me suis fait avoir pour South Park en le prenant sur PS4, pas cette fois.
Maintenant on se fait avoir quand on achete un jeu sur PS4, priceless
spilner
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:27 PM
Raioh
Par contre faut pas qu'il soit en 30FPS, car ils ont peut être du faire des concessions pour l'adapter
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
En tout cas, il aura le mérite d'être l'un des meilleurs jeux de combats sur cette génération en mode portable.
Je regrette presque qu'il n'y ait pas une version PSvita.
En tout cas la bonne nouvelle, c'est que s'ils ont réussi à porter DBFZ, ils vont forcement porter Guilty Gear Xrd dessus plus tard
Par contre faut pas qu'il soit en 30FPS, car ils ont peut être du faire des concessions pour l'adapter