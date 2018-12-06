profile
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
name : Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Dimps
genre : combat
multiplayer : 2 joueurs en versus local, jusqu'à six en ligne
european release date : 09/22/2017
[Leak] Dragon Ball Fighter Z sur Switch
Amazon dévoile un peu tôt les jeux en préco et annonce un Dragon Ball Fighter Z sur Switch.




Pour le moment, pas de date de sortie, donc il faudra attendre la conf' de Nintendo
https://amzn.to/2y4WkHF
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:39 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    shincloud posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:40 PM
    C'était une évidence de toute manière
    masharu posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:42 PM
    Ils ont aussi "leaké" Splinter Cell, et pourtant rien hier.
    xenofamicom posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:44 PM
    On fera semblant d'être étonné...

    En tout cas, il aura le mérite d'être l'un des meilleurs jeux de combats sur cette génération en mode portable.

    Je regrette presque qu'il n'y ait pas une version PSvita.
    hyoga42 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:49 PM
    Cool, comme ça certains arrêteront de le réclamer (ils se reconnaîtront)...
    giru posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:59 PM
    J'ai bien fait d'attendre. Me suis fait avoir pour South Park en le prenant sur PS4, pas cette fois.
    wickette posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:02 PM
    masharu rien n’empeche une annonce pour la gamescom par exemple pour Splinter cell
    foxstep posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:07 PM
    Harada va bien rager.
    raioh posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:15 PM
    Les mecs qui font comme si c'était évident alors qu'ils ont apparemment galéré comme des chiens pour le foutre dessus
    En tout cas la bonne nouvelle, c'est que s'ils ont réussi à porter DBFZ, ils vont forcement porter Guilty Gear Xrd dessus plus tard
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:16 PM
    Sur switch ça me botte bien
    guiguif posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:25 PM
    giru Me suis fait avoir pour South Park en le prenant sur PS4, pas cette fois. Maintenant on se fait avoir quand on achete un jeu sur PS4, priceless
    spilner posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:27 PM
    Raioh
    Par contre faut pas qu'il soit en 30FPS, car ils ont peut être du faire des concessions pour l'adapter
