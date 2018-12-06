profile
NiER Automata : du gameplay pour la version One X


    posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:36 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    k1fry posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:43 PM
    Alien Manifestation
    shincloud posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:53 PM
    k1fry , j'ai ajoute de redecouvrir le jeu et surtout l'ost, et puis quand t'arrive à la dernière section avec la monté en puissance : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQuHwqMcN8w . rolalala mais quel jeu
    monz666 posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:17 PM
    Y'a moyen de faire des vidéos de GP avec des gens qui savent jouer
