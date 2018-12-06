accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Ghost of Tsushima
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sucker Punch
Sucker Punch
action
action
link49
link49
> blog
Ghost of Tsushima : Des images des versions Ps4 et Ps4 Pro
Ps4
Voici des Images du jeu Ghost of Tsushima, tout d'abord sur Ps4 en 1080p :
Puis sur Ps4 Pro en 4K :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur Ps4 sans date de sortie officielle...
Source :
https://www.dualshockers.com/ghost-tsushima-screenshots/
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2018 at 11:18 AM by
link49
comments (
18
)
koji
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:20 AM
on va pas me la faire a l'envers c'est de la ps5 x)
impact974
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:21 AM
Clairement le jeu que j'attends
uit
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:22 AM
Ok...heu...c'est INSANE!
shinz0
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:22 AM
L'avis de Matthieu Hurel (Boulapoir ex Gamekult)
PS4 Pro ou devkit PS5 ?
https://twitter.com/boulapoire/status/1006445676891426817
sonilka
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:23 AM
koji
non juste que le studio maitrise parfaitement la console. Prends des images de Horizon, c'est pareil. D'autant plus que il y a toujours des retouches sur ce genre de photo.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:23 AM
Ca me donne envie d'acheter un chapeau de paille !
ekibyo
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:24 AM
Outre la modélisation, ils ont réalisé un beau travail sur les lumières, ce qui met bien en valeur le tout.
link49
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:24 AM
Personnellement, j'ai adoré l'ambiance...
astralbouille
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:25 AM
Sucker Punch qui pose ses boules sur la table.
niflheim
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:26 AM
Somptueux ! la PS4 finit en beauté cette gen
kurosama
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:27 AM
Il y'a un enorme boulot sur le rendu lumiere,vegetation,textures hi rez,et un systeme d'anti aliasing d'une autre planete.Et aucunes chutes de frame dans la video.
hatefield
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:29 AM
Quand même du mal a croire que ça tourne sur PS4 même pro, quand même peur que sur la build final le jeu soit severement downgradé.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:32 AM
Ouais il y a un sacré gap technique avec les premiers jeux ps4 et ceux de maintenant. C'est impressionant!
alucard13
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:34 AM
on va retenir ce jeu que pour les graphisme, aucun charisme dans les perso gameplay pour l'instant bof
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:35 AM
hyper propre
minbox
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:35 AM
J'en suis littéralement sur le cul.
gerardrementbu
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:54 AM
Comment c'est mensongé...
plolely
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 11:54 AM
sonilka
Sauf que là c'est deux fois plus beau qu'Horizon et en plus, là où ce dernier ne proposait quasi aucun interaction avec les environnements, ce Ghost of Tsushima en a partout, ça doit demandé une ressource de dingue. Alors si la PS4 est capable de gérer ça, c'est que la console est vraiment surprenant, mais franchement, ça me paraît bizarre. Enfin nous verrons bien, Sony n'a pas pratiqué de politique du downgrade sur cette génération, ce serait idiot de commencer.
PS4 Pro ou devkit PS5 ?
https://twitter.com/boulapoire/status/1006445676891426817