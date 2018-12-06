Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Devil May Cry 5 : Nero's Battle Theme et un peu de gameplay
Capcom


Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Devil May Cry 5 :



Capcom dévoile le Nero's Battle Theme du jeu Devil May Cry 5 par Casey Edwards feat. Ali Edwards et Cliff Lloret :



Le jeu était aussi présent lors du Inside Xbox hier soir, permettant de dévoiler un peu de gameplay :



Le titre sera d'ailleurs jouable durant la Gamescom 2018 en août prochain. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira au printemps prochain, sur Ps4, PC et Xbox One…

Sources : https://twitter.com/RedMakuzawa/status/1006451081906302976 et https://www.resetera.com/threads/devil-may-cry-5-gameplay-interview-with-hideaki-itsuno-inside-xbox.48415/
