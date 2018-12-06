profile
Death Stranding
41
Likes
Likers
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
74
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 647
visites since opening : 859080
sora78 > blog
all
#E32018 Sony: Départ du Hypetrain !
Exclusivités PS4


En moins de 30 minutes nous arriverons à Los Angeles pour le Showcase de Playstation !
Are you ready ?




/ - 0
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:24 AM by sora78
    comments (27)
    marchand2sable posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:29 AM
    Présent
    gaunt posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:29 AM
    j'aime comme mon avatar est approprié à la situation
    stefanpsp posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:30 AM
    Let's go
    xenofamicom posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:31 AM
    J'ai pas pris de ticket cette année? Ah ben dommage

    J'arrive en nuage magique
    ksmworld59 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:33 AM
    Je suis resté sur la gare spacial mais je suis prêt !!!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:33 AM
    marchand2sable Présent
    J'espère une date pour Shenmue I & II
    Et aussi MediEvil Remake
    lyuchiwa10 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:34 AM
    yeah présent.
    Xenofamicom pas grave fraude
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:35 AM
    Je n'y suis pas
    On dirait que le trajet m'a fait fondre
    marchand2sable posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:37 AM
    Leblogdeshacka

    j'espère aussi

    Icebergbrulant

    c'est a cause de ton coté brulant tu chauffe trop vite
    sora78 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:38 AM
    icebergbrulant Mais si tu y es
    gantzeur posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:38 AM
    c'est bon j'ai fais pipi on peut y aller mes couilles
    barberousse posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:41 AM
    Je vous regarde partir, si vous sentez que ça commence a dérailler, sautez par les fenêtres.
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:44 AM
    marchand2sable C'est exactement ça

    sora78 Merci pour ce tour de magie
    cubia posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:44 AM
    Toujours prêt !
    joker54 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:44 AM
    Demon's Souls Remake
    stefanpsp posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:45 AM
    En route mes amis
    gantzeur posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:45 AM
    barberousse je resterais jusqu'au bout comme le capitaine dans Titanic
    shiroyashagin posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:47 AM
    Je coule avec vous
    fetya posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:48 AM
    barberousse posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:48 AM
    gantzeur Si y a pas de gameplay de Death Stranding tu vas te réfugier sur la côte comme Francesco Schettino oui!
    kdash posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:50 AM
    Présent
    racsnk posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:52 AM
    Hyoga42
    stefanpsp posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:57 AM
    Min - 3
    hyoga42 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:57 AM
    racsnk
    stefanpsp posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:58 AM
    Dreams ? :/
    stefanpsp posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:00 AM
    Ouf juste une intro ^^
    fetya posted the 06/12/2018 at 01:13 AM
    Putain ça deboite violent la mâchoire. Gg ND , je pensais pas qu'il y aurait un tel gap graphique. Et si ça ça tourne sur PRO woaw
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre