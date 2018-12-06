accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
profile
41
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
cristaleus
,
yamy
,
minbox
,
spawnini
,
plistter
,
e3payne
,
anakaris
,
gantzeur
,
link49
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
lordguyver
,
shanks
,
kira93
,
furtifdor
,
arngrim
,
milo42
,
fullbuster
,
diablass59
,
jwolf
,
eruroraito7
,
jozen15
,
jenicris
,
sonilka
,
misterpixel
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
tolgafury
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
trungz
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
hatefield
,
sora78
,
marchand2sable
,
binou87
,
smashfan
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
74
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga42
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
carapuce
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
parazyt6425
,
lordguyver
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
lockelamorra35
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
kaiden
,
racsnk
,
fanlink1
,
shiroyashagin
,
edgar
,
smashfan
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
,
yanissou
,
rayzorx09
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
sauronsg
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
onyjinn
,
tolgafury
,
sephiroth07
,
biboys
,
sheena78
,
gief
,
misterpixel
,
iglooo
,
awamy02
,
yamy
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
anakaris
,
lyuchiwa10
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
647
visites since opening :
859080
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
#E32018 Sony: Départ du Hypetrain !
Exclusivités PS4
En moins de 30 minutes nous arriverons à Los Angeles pour le Showcase de Playstation !
Are you ready ?
/
-
0
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:24 AM by
sora78
comments (
27
)
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:29 AM
Présent
gaunt
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:29 AM
j'aime comme mon avatar est approprié à la situation
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:30 AM
Let's go
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:31 AM
J'ai pas pris de ticket cette année? Ah ben dommage
J'arrive en nuage magique
ksmworld59
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:33 AM
Je suis resté sur la gare spacial mais je suis prêt !!!
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:33 AM
marchand2sable
Présent
J'espère une date pour Shenmue I & II
Et aussi MediEvil Remake
lyuchiwa10
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:34 AM
yeah présent.
Xenofamicom pas grave fraude
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:35 AM
Je n'y suis pas
On dirait que le trajet m'a fait fondre
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:37 AM
Leblogdeshacka
j'espère aussi
Icebergbrulant
c'est a cause de ton coté brulant tu chauffe trop vite
sora78
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:38 AM
icebergbrulant
Mais si tu y es
gantzeur
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:38 AM
c'est bon j'ai fais pipi on peut y aller mes couilles
barberousse
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:41 AM
Je vous regarde partir, si vous sentez que ça commence a dérailler, sautez par les fenêtres.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:44 AM
marchand2sable
C'est exactement ça
sora78
Merci pour ce tour de magie
cubia
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:44 AM
Toujours prêt !
joker54
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:44 AM
Demon's Souls Remake
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:45 AM
En route mes amis
gantzeur
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:45 AM
barberousse
je resterais jusqu'au bout comme le capitaine dans Titanic
shiroyashagin
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:47 AM
Je coule avec vous
fetya
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:48 AM
barberousse
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:48 AM
gantzeur
Si y a pas de gameplay de Death Stranding tu vas te réfugier sur la côte comme Francesco Schettino oui!
kdash
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:50 AM
Présent
racsnk
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:52 AM
Hyoga42
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:57 AM
Min - 3
hyoga42
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:57 AM
racsnk
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:58 AM
Dreams ? :/
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:00 AM
Ouf juste une intro ^^
fetya
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 01:13 AM
Putain ça deboite violent la mâchoire. Gg ND
, je pensais pas qu'il y aurait un tel gap graphique. Et si ça ça tourne sur PRO woaw
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
J'arrive en nuage magique
J'espère une date pour Shenmue I & II
Et aussi MediEvil Remake
Xenofamicom pas grave fraude
On dirait que le trajet m'a fait fondre
j'espère aussi
Icebergbrulant
c'est a cause de ton coté brulant tu chauffe trop vite
sora78 Merci pour ce tour de magie