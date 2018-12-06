☠ J-Hip-hop 4 Life! / OngakuEternal.com ☠
The Walking Dead (Overkill)
2
name : The Walking Dead (Overkill)
platform : PC
editor : 505 Games
developer : Overkill Software
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
kamikaze1985
21
kamikaze1985
articles : 29
visites since opening : 41346
kamikaze1985 > blog
Overkill’s The Walking Dead - Trailer et date


Présenté lors du PC Gaming Show, voici le trailer de Overkill’s The Walking Dead, sortie prévue pour le 8 novembre en Europe sur PC, Playstation 4 et Xbox One.

Dualshockers - https://www.dualshockers.com/overkills-the-walking-dead-november-6th-release/
    tags : pc playstation 4 the walking dead xbox one
    posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:21 AM by kamikaze1985
    comments (2)
    kurosama posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:24 AM
    Left4dead style
    kalas28 posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:24 AM
    c'est joli je m'attendais à un truc immonde à la state of decay
