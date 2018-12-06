accueil
☠ J-Hip-hop 4 Life! / OngakuEternal.com ☠
name :
The Walking Dead (Overkill)
platform :
PC
editor :
505 Games
developer :
Overkill Software
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
kamikaze1985
> blog
Overkill’s The Walking Dead - Trailer et date
Présenté lors du PC Gaming Show, voici le trailer de Overkill’s The Walking Dead, sortie prévue pour le 8 novembre en Europe sur PC, Playstation 4 et Xbox One.
Dualshockers
-
https://www.dualshockers.com/overkills-the-walking-dead-november-6th-release/
tags :
pc
playstation 4
the walking dead
xbox one
posted the 06/12/2018 at 12:21 AM by kamikaze1985
kamikaze1985
comments (2)
2
)
kurosama
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:24 AM
Left4dead style
kalas28
posted
the 06/12/2018 at 12:24 AM
c'est joli je m'attendais à un truc immonde à la state of decay
