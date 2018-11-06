profile
Forza Horizon 4
name : Forza Horizon 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
kurosama
kurosama
articles : 776
visites since opening : 744293
Forza H 4,du gameplay.
    posted the 06/11/2018 at 11:14 PM by kurosama
    comments (6)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2018 at 11:17 PM
    Ça bute sa race
    diablass59 posted the 06/11/2018 at 11:17 PM
    kamikaze1985 posted the 06/11/2018 at 11:26 PM
    La course contre les motos...
    dungas73 posted the 06/11/2018 at 11:45 PM
    putain la one X en as dans le ventre, vivement que ma ps4pro se prenne une upgrade d'ici 1 an (believe)
    grievous32 posted the 06/11/2018 at 11:48 PM
    Kamikaze1985 j'espère tellement qu'on pourra les piloter les motos dans un DLC...
    kurosama posted the 06/11/2018 at 11:54 PM
    dungas73 Je sais pas si ça tourne vraiment sur la X,faut se mefier dans les Salons.
